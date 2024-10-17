Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Money is excited to announce the introduction of the Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process, a key enhancement that will significantly improve several aspects of its popular mobile wallet service.

Ooredoo Money has seen significant growth in adoption and features in the last few years. Today, it plays a variety of roles, ranging from international and local money transfers to providing secure payment solutions for bills, salaries, services, and e-commerce. The latest improvement comes as a response to these evolving needs and ensures that the service can respond to the demands of the move towards digitalised markets.

The eKYC integration will enhance the experience of service users in many ways, such as streamlining the registration process, which offers customers an easier way to create new accounts and upgrade existing ones from Basic to Full Wallets digitally and without the need to visit Ooredoo stores. In addition to that, eKYC enhances security and allows more flexibility with safe measures to reset their mPIN codes.

Mirko Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech, commented on the launch: “As digital economies rapidly evolve worldwide, they are transforming markets and redefining traditional financial roles. Ooredoo Money is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation in Qatar, continually embracing innovation to enhance both the security and accessibility of our services. The integration of eKYC is a testament to our commitment to staying ahead of industry trends while providing customers with seamless, secure, and efficient solutions. This is another milestone in our mission to lead the fintech revolution in the region and support Qatar’s digital transformation.”

As Qatar’s first licensed PSP and a fintech leader, Ooredoo Money continues to set the standard for innovation through ongoing service upgrades, strategic partnerships with key industry players, and a steadfast focus on financial inclusion. The introduction of eKYC reinforces Ooredoo Money’s commitment to providing superior customer service while aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030’s drive for a fully digital, connected economy.

About Ooredoo Money

The Ooredoo Money app is a versatile digital wallet that provides a comprehensive range of financial services. With the ability to send international money transfers to over 200 countries, manage both pre-paid and post-paid Ooredoo services, recharge Karwa Smart Cards, and much more, the app is designed for convenience. Offering fast transaction processing and competitive exchange rates, it has become the go-to solution for customers seeking efficient and secure management of their financial transactions.

ABOUT OOREDOO

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: facebook.com/ooredooqatar

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: ooredoo.qa