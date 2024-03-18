Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the country's leading telecommunications provider, is excited to announce the operational excellence of its highly anticipated ProPing Gaming Lab. Serving as a 24/7 call center exclusively dedicated to gamers, this cutting-edge facility offers instant support and upgrades for an enhanced gaming experience.

In collaboration with FASTtelco and Blink, Ooredoo Kuwait has developed a state-of-the-art establishment set to redefine the gaming landscape for enthusiasts across the country.

By tapping into Blink's expertise in delivering top-tier gaming setups, featuring high-end gaming PCs, ergonomic desks, and comfortable chairs, Ooredoo Kuwait has meticulously crafted the ProPing Gaming Lab to meet the needs of passionate gamers. Setting itself apart from the competition, Ooredoo Kuwait stands as the only telecom company providing such a dedicated space, reaffirming its commitment to serving the thriving online gaming community.

Revolutionizing gaming with the customers' benefits in mind

With the customer's benefits in mind, the ProPing Gaming Lab aims to achieve several key objectives:

Supporting Gamers: Recognizing the paramount importance of high-speed connectivity and advanced technology for gamers, the ProPing Gaming Lab serves as an unparalleled support system, providing a comprehensive environment for testing "PING" levels in both established and newly-launched games.

Enhancing Customer Experience: Ooredoo's online gaming customers can now benefit from the invaluable resources offered by the ProPing Gaming Lab. In the event of game-related issues (PING), the dedicated help desk team can swiftly utilize the lab to identify and promptly address any concerns, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

Announcing ProPing Results: Leveraging the ProPing Gaming Lab, Ooredoo Kuwait will conduct extensive testing on top games and disclose the PING results through its highly acclaimed ProPing website. This groundbreaking initiative aims to attract more customers to subscribe to the plan, confident in the exceptional gaming experience it provides.

ProPing 5G: Unleash the Power of Seamless Gaming:

In conjunction with the launch of the ProPing Gaming Lab, Ooredoo Kuwait introducesd earlier ProPing 5G, a service designed specifically for gamers. This offering ensures a faster, improved, and more seamless gaming experience. ProPing guarantees low ping rates for popular games like Fortnite, leading to smoother gameplay and enhanced in-game reaction time. This provides gamers with an immersive experience and minimal lag, giving them the competitive edge they seek.

Furthermore, with Ooredoo's advanced 5G network and groundbreaking FIBER+ technology, the days of high ping rates are now behind us. FIBER+, a revolutionary technology in Kuwait, ensures the most consistent Internet speeds with ultra-high concurrency, supporting over 300 devices simultaneously.

Adding to the excitement, Ooredoo Kuwait announces the availability of unlimited ProPing plans, accompanied by a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of 10TB data. This practically opens up limitless gaming possibilities for users.

Ooredoo ProPing Gaming Lab underscores the company’s ongoing dedication to delivering premium telecommunications services to its customer base. Their focus on elevating the gaming experience cements their status as a trailblazer in the telecom industry.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.