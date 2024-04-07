Kuwait: In line with World Autism Day, Ooredoo Kuwait, the prominent telecommunications company, recently visited the Kuwait Center for Autism as part of its social responsibility program.

This visit highlighted Ooredoo's ongoing support for the center and its commitment to integrating autistic children into society. During the visit, company employees engaged with the center's students, spending quality time with them and distributing gifts to bring smiles to their faces.

This initiative underscores Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to supporting various humanitarian causes, aiming to enhance its role as a catalyst for positive change in society.

Through its continued collaboration with the Kuwait Center for Autism, Ooredoo aims to raise awareness among its employees and the community about autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and the importance of early diagnosis, handling, treatment, and mitigation.

Moreover, the company seeks to promote awareness and understanding of the special needs of autistic individuals, providing necessary support to them and their families.

Ooredoo's engagement with the Kuwait Center for Autism reflects its broader commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community, fostering inclusivity, and championing social causes.

Established in 1994, the Kuwait Center for Autism is the first regional educational and training center for autism spectrum disorder, not only in Kuwait but also in the Arab world. Responding to the needs of many families, the center serves as a specialized hub for children with autism, providing scientific and educational foundations tailored to their needs and refining their skills.

It's worth mentioning that Ooredoo Kuwait has a rich history of joint projects and activities with the Kuwait Center for Autism, with the company actively participating in them to empower every individual in society to play their developmental role, regardless of any physical or intellectual barriers.