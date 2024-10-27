Kuwait’s 51 Platform Unites Past and Present Through Kuwaiti Talent

Ahmed Al-Oud: “The Audience Sings” is a milestone for Kuwait’s music scene

Inviting the Public to Experience a One-of-a-Kind Event

Kuwait - In a pioneering move for Kuwait’s music scene, Ooredoo Kuwait has announced its sponsorship of “The Audience Sings,” a music event led by celebrated Kuwaiti maestro Ahmed Al-Oud. Scheduled for November 29, 2024, at Al Shaheed Park, this interactive concert invites the audience to join in a live choral performance under Al-Oud’s guidance. Attendees will become part of the musical experience itself, blending their voices with the maestro's direction—without the need for prior rehearsal. This unique approach transforms concertgoers from passive listeners into active participants, embracing the heritage of Kuwaiti music through a communal singing experience.

A Commitment to Community Engagement

Nasser Hamad Al-Arfaj, Senior Manager of Strategic Relations at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed the company's commitment to enriching community life through its support of diverse cultural sectors. Ooredoo's latest strategy highlights the importance of community engagement, particularly in arts and culture, making its support of “The Audience Sings” a natural choice. Al-Arfaj added that Ooredoo will soon unveil a series of initiatives covering sports, youth events, education, arts, and more. Collaborations across both the private and public sectors will be key to these programs, emphasizing Ooredoo’s dedication to working across all community areas to maximize their impact.

Ooredoo is also actively involved with Kuwait’s 51 Platform, a digital hub that showcases youth-led projects and cultural initiatives, celebrating Kuwaiti talent by bridging the past with the present. Through its partnerships with the Ministry of Information, the platform will feature an array of original content, including shows, series, and musical events.

An Interactive Musical Vision

Maestro Ahmed Al-Oud shared the inspiration behind “The Audience Sings,” a vision formed over years of conducting musical events across Kuwait and the Gulf region. With each concert, Al-Oud noted a growing connection with audiences, sparking the idea of turning spectators into performers. This interactive experience will feature a wide variety of voices, blending men's bass and tenor tones with women's alto and soprano ranges to create a powerful, layered sound that crescendos as the audience joins together in harmony.

Al-Oud invites music enthusiasts and newcomers alike to join him at Al Shaheed Park on November 29, 2024. The evening promises to be a milestone in Kuwait’s musical landscape, celebrating the power of collective voices and offering an unforgettable choral experience where every participant’s voice is part of the masterpiece.

Concerts with New Concepts

Shurooq Al-Tamimi, Public Relations Manager at Vision Art, praised Ahmed Al-Oud’s vision and dedication to musical innovation, noting that “The Audience Sings” is intended as the first of many events under this new concept. She expressed optimism that such unique experiences can foster a positive impact on the community through music.

Adding to the excitement, Ooredoo has planned a range of surprises for attendees, including special prizes and giveaways. As an added highlight, the most beautiful male and female voices will be selected during the event, introducing an element of friendly competition. Ooredoo Kuwait encourages its customers to join this celebration of self-expression through group singing.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable night with Ooredoo Kuwait at Al Shaheed Park—an event designed to make memories, where every voice counts.