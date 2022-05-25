Kuwait, Kuwait City: Embracing the digital age and delivering products that keep up with the needs of customers; Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, announced the launch of its updated My Ooredoo App, which enables customers to be in control of their usage at the convenience of their fingertips. My Ooredoo app is available now on App Store, Google Play and Huawei AppGallery.

The new update is “easy to love” and offers a lot of enhanced features for a unique and convenient user experience. Customers can manage their accounts with ease, recharge fast, get a display of their detailed bills and transaction history, settle their bills, and discover the latest offers with Nojoom, Ooredoo Surprise, and enjoy complete online support and much more.

This achievement is yet another milestone for the company’s plans to further embrace digitalization and solidify its position as a leading local telecom service provider. The app aims to keep up with the needs and modes of usage of Ooredoo Kuwait customers, and provide them with the best in-class services conveniently at the tap of a finger without the need to speak to customer service agents.

The newly revamped My Ooredoo App has an array of new features which deliver a unique and exciting experience for both prepaid and postpaid customers. These features include a speedy payment process for customers through KFAST and the ability to save credit card details in a safe manner. Customers can also make in-app purchases for their favorite add-ons, plans, bundles, and roaming packs using their debit and credit cards; creating a seamless experience. Another exciting feature of the newly revamped My Ooredoo App is that customers can move to eSIM in three simple steps using Kuwait Mobile ID for their security.

Ooredoo Kuwait is continuously enhancing and improving the My Ooredoo App, which comes in tandem with the company’s digital transformation strategy and enriching the lives of customers. Ooredoo Kuwait is continuously seeking to provide customers with a seamless digital experience in which customers can now shop for exclusive offers and deals within the My Ooredoo App. Special offers have also been created to showcase the importance of and every loyal customer who are presented with unique and special deals.

The newly revamped My Ooredoo App allows customers to create their own nicknames on their mobile numbers to identify the numbers of their family and friends number under their civil ID. Customers will also no longer need to call the Ooredoo call center and wait to get connected to an agent, as the MyOoredoo app offers customers the ability to chat with the company’s online support team using Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger or connect to online chat to get served by the company’s smart chat bot.

App users are logged in automatically without the need to enter credentials, for convenience and flexibility. The app enhances the portal, giving customers access to view their real-time usage of data, calls and SMS. Customers can control Ooredoo Passport and My Country roaming plans, all conveniently from within the My Ooredoo app. The app also includes a branch locator to direct customers to the nearest Ooredoo branch.

It is worth mentioning that the Gold Stevie Award® was recently granted in recognition of the company’s “My Ooredoo” application. My Ooredoo allows customers to fully control their account through their smart devices at any time. Customers can pay their bills or recharge multiple lines at once, check their pack usage and balance, activate their Nojoom account and keep track of their points, activate several digital services and buy e-vouchers and more.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 and is a member of the International Ooredoo Group. The company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo Kuwait operates in a number of telecom service providers in the region, such as Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine.

Ooredoo Kuwait generated revenues of KD 602 million as of December 31, 2021. Its shares are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange Market.

For Media Inquiries:

Nazem Yousef Al-Ghabra- Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships

PO Box 613, Safat 13007, Kuwait

E-mail: nghabra@ooredoo.com.kw