Mohammed Al-Jumah: "A Special Offer for Retirees in Appreciation of Their Service to the Nation"

Kuwait - Ooredoo Kuwait continues to provide comprehensive telecommunication services, committed to meeting the needs of various customer segments, whether individuals or businesses, supported by the latest digital and global technologies. The company also offers exceptional deals and exclusive rewards tailored to all customers.

Elite Program Membership

Mishari Alabduljalil, Director VIP & Nokhba Department at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated that the "Nokhba" program is one of the largest programs that offers a unique telecommunication experience with multiple benefits. The program allows elite customers to enjoy an exceptional experience at competitive prices, with the option to receive the latest devices for free annually, along with shared SIM cards, and direct enrollment in the Elite tier of the "Nojoom" rewards program. Subscribers earn additional Nojoom points for every Kuwaiti dinar spent, enhancing the value of their subscription.

Alabduljalil added: “the program goes beyond that. At "Nokhba", we have developed a strategy to meet the needs of VIP clients and members, which includes providing every client with a dedicated account manager available around the clock to fulfill their needs. We also offer special discounts on international calls and roaming services, making it the ideal choice for those seeking a comprehensive and luxurious communication experience.”

Ooredoo also allows "Nokhba" clients to enjoy roaming services through the Ooredoo Passport, offering international internet and communication services at competitive prices while traveling. To ensure an outstanding experience, the company has dedicated an exclusive VIP lounge to offer a luxurious atmosphere and exceptional services.

Retirees

Mohammed Al Jumah, Zone Senior Manager Business and Consumer Sales, said, "At Ooredoo, we strive to serve all segments of the Kuwaiti society. We are deeply committed to our social responsibility by launching meaningful initiatives.In this context, we have established a strategic partnership with the Public Institution for Social Security to offer exclusive deals for retirees in appreciation of their efforts and service to the nation.”

Al-Jumah added that these offers include discounts of up to 50% on "Shamel Business" voice packages, providing retirees with comprehensive communication solutions at affordable prices. For instance, the KD 5 package includes unlimited local calls, unlimited local messages, and unlimited local internet, ensuring continuous, unrestricted connectivity. Retirees can also opt for installment plans for additional devices, giving them access to the latest tech devices with ease and flexibility.

Other Offers

Al-Jumah further noted, "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we continue to enhance our strategy that puts our customers first, focusing on their convenience and providing a complete communication experience." In this regard, the company offers a wide range of deals on the latest digital devices, including iPhones, Samsung phones, iPads, and MacBooks, with flexible payment plans to meet the needs of all clients. These offers reflect Ooredoo's commitment to empowering its customers and providing advanced solutions to enhance their digital lives. Internet packages start at KD 7 per month for 500 GB, and go up to KD 12 for 2 TB, including unlimited local calls and unlimited social media internet. The "Shamel Pro" package offers additional perks such as free gifts and roaming services.

Al-Jumah emphasized that these packages are designed to suit all user segments, catering to their needs and budgets, whether they require moderate or large data allowances, or are looking for budget-friendly or advanced packages. This makes them suitable for individuals and families and meets the needs of customers who use high-data packages and seek more flexibility in usage.