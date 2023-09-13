Kuwait: As the Back-to-School season approaches, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom company, is thrilled to shine a spotlight on its esteemed 'Nojoom' loyalty program and its ongoing partnership with Jarir Bookstore Kuwait.

Jarir Bookstore is renowned for its expansive product selection and enticing offers, making it the perfect destination for a rewarding Back-to-School shopping spree. Their product categories span across Electronics, Arabic and English Books, Office and School Supplies, as well as Art and Crafts.

Flourishing since its inception in 2018, the partnership between Ooredoo Kuwait and Jarir Bookstore has been enabling Ooredoo users to seamlessly convert their Nojoom points into Kuwaiti Dinar vouchers, available in denominations of KD5, KD10, KD15, KD20, and KD50.

Claiming these vouchers is a hassle-free process, as they can be conveniently redeemed at any of Jarir's Kuwait branches, including Shuwaikh, Hawalli, Salmiya, Egaila, and the recently opened Avenues branch in April this year.

The 'Nojoom' loyalty program has long been a customer favorite for its innovative approach to rewards. Customers earn points every time they use Ooredoo services, which can then be exchanged for a wide array of products and services tailored to cater to various customer preferences.

Commenting on this longstanding partnership and its benefits for members, Leena Al-Essa, Advertising Manager at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed, "We eagerly anticipate the Back-to-School season in collaboration with Jarir Bookstore. This partnership not only builds upon the incredible success we've achieved with the Nojoom program but, more importantly, provides our customers with the opportunity to redeem their points beyond the realm of telecommunications."

This collaboration underscores Ooredoo Kuwait's unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences and offering innovative rewards, further solidifying its position as a telecommunications industry leader.

