Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, announces its partnership with Huawei, a global leader in technology and innovation, to launch the Carrefour Smartwatch App on the newly released HUAWEI WATCH 5, powered by HarmonyOS. This is a bold step in reimagining the retail experience for Carrefour customers. The collaboration will bring real-time services directly to customers’ wrists, blending smart mobility, personalisation, and convenience.

Designed for the mobile-first customer, this initiative introduces a new era of on-the-go retail, where users can access Carrefour’s most essential features instantly through wearable technology. With HarmonyOS integration, the app delivers smooth, intuitive experiences that support a smarter, more connected lifestyle. The app will also allow users to track orders in real time, manage their SHARE rewards — Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme in the UAE — locate nearby Carrefour branches effortlessly, and receive personalised promotions along with the latest weekly deals, all conveniently from their watch, on the go.

Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, commented: “With the global wearable technology market projected to more than double over the next five years[1], Majid Al Futtaim believes there is an opportunity to reshape retail around evolving lifestyles with convenience at the heart of how people live, connect and shop. As we continue building a retail foundation that is truly fit-for-future, the launch of the Carrefour Smartwatch App, in collaboration with Huawei, is an important milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering highly personalised, seamless experiences, allowing customers to interact with Carrefour in smarter, more convenient ways, whether they’re at home, on the move, or in-store. This is convenience redefined for a digital-first generation.”

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group for Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, added: “As a global technology leader, Huawei is committed to expanding the capabilities of its ecosystem. By integrating Carrefour’s services into our HarmonyOS-powered wearables, we’re offering users across the region, smarter, more seamless daily experiences.”

The Carrefour Smartwatch App is now available on the HUAWEI WATCH 5 and will soon roll out to other Huawei smartwatch variants, including the WATCH GT 5 and WATCH GT 4, ensuring wider reach across the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim Retail:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure outlets, across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group employs 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion, and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of over 390 stores. It is also the owner and operator of HyperMax, a new grocery retail brand with 44 locations in Jordan and Oman. Additionally, the Group operates Supeco, its latest grocery retail concept—a low-cost hybrid model that combines a traditional supermarket with a wholesale warehouse—across 15 locations in Egypt, and Myli, the Group’s health and beauty brand, operating in 12 stores across Asia and North Africa.

To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Majid Al Futtaim Retail offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Majid Al Futtaim Retail provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for over 700,000 customers it serves daily.

Aligning with the Group’s commitment to support local economies, local producers and suppliers, Majid Al Futtaim Retail resources over 80 percent of its products from the region.

About HUAWEI AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. HUAWEI’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

HUAWEI’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. HUAWEI has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.

