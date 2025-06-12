Shangri-La, a flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, has appointed Yvonne Wang as the new HR Lead for the Middle East, India, and Africa (MEIA) region.

Yvonne brings over 20 years of diverse human resources experience across the UAE and China, with deep expertise spanning all core HR functions and was previously a part of the Shangri-La team. Prior to rejoining Shangri-La, she served as the global director of rewards at Dubai Holdings, where she played a key role in the successful integration of Dubai Holdings, Nakheel, and Meydan. This marks a return to the group for Yvonne, who previously spent over a decade with Shangri-La and Traders Hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where she built a strong foundation in HR leadership.

Yvonne will now lead the people strategy for the MEIA region, focusing on building organizational capability and enabling business growth across a complex, multicultural environment. She will work closely with HR teams at the property level to ensure operational excellence, aligning with Shangri-La’s values and strategic goals.

As a member of the MEIA leadership team, Yvonne will collaborate closely with senior stakeholders across the region to ensure the HR agenda is closely aligned with business priorities. Her proven track record in delivering strategic HR initiatives and leading complex transformations puts her in a strong position to contribute impactfully to the region’s continued growth.

