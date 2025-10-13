Accor has announced the appointment of Evan Harrington as Cluster General Manager for Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island and Pullman Hotels and Resorts Al Marjan Island.

Harrington will lead both resorts, reinforcing Accor’s growing presence on Al Marjan Island.

In this expanded role, Harrington will oversee the end-to-end performance of both properties shaping commercial strategy, elevating guest experience and accelerating cross-property synergies across operations, revenue, F&B, wellness, brand and sustainability.

Harrington brings nearly two decades of multi-brand leadership experience across the Middle East and Africa, including general manager roles with Pullman, Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton and senior operations leadership with Radisson Collection, Fairmont and Hilton.

Known for his ability to foster high-performing teams and elevate guest experiences, he brings a sharp focus on people, culture and service excellence to his new cluster remit.

This appointment comes at a milestone moment for the destination, as Al Marjan Island continues to emerge as one of the UAE’s most sought-after tourism hubs.

Accor is proud to be at the forefront of its growth, offering guests distinctive brand experiences catering to both domestic and international travellers with distinctive brand experiences from family-friendly hospitality to couples-focused stays and elevated dining.

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island continues to be one of Ras Al Khaimah’s preferred resorts, renowned for its Swiss hospitality, beachfront leisure, and vibrant culinary experiences. Pullman Hotels and Resorts Al Marjan Island, currently reopening after the first phase of its refurbishment, will further enhance the island’s offering with a renewed focus on couples, experience-driven travellers, and those seeking vibrant dining concepts.

“Leading two distinctive brands on one destination is an incredible opportunity,” said Harrington. “Our focus is simple: ensuring our guests enjoy memorable stays, empowering our Heartists to shine, and converting smart strategy into measurable results commercially, operationally and sustainably so both resorts set the pace for Ras Al Khaimah.”

Jonathan Sheard, Senior Vice President Operations, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Turkiye at Accor, added: “Al Marjan Island is emerging as one of the UAE’s most iconic destinations, and Accor is proud to be strengthening its position as the leading international operator here in partnership with RAK Hospitality. Mövenpick has established itself as a benchmark for Swiss-inspired hospitality that resonates with both families and leisure travellers, while Pullman is poised to reintroduce a refreshed experience for couples, explorers and dining enthusiasts. With Evan’s exceptional leadership, and his focus on both guest and Heartist experience, we are confident this cluster will set new standards for performance and elevate the destination’s global appeal.”

Under his cluster remit, Harrington will focus on unifying commercial planning and revenue management to strengthen market share and RGI, while elevating signature experiences across rooms, dining, wellness and family-leisure offerings.

A strong emphasis will be placed on developing talent and leadership pipelines across both resorts, alongside advancing ESG initiatives from waste reduction and local sourcing to meaningful community engagement. Additionally, he aims to deepen destination partnerships to further position Al Marjan Island as a must-visit hub in the Northern Emirates.

