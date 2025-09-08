Anantara World Islands Resort has appointed Suresh Ferdinandusz as Director of Operations, effective July 2025.

With more than two decades of refined expertise in luxury hospitality, Ferdinandusz brings a distinguished blend of operational acumen and a passion for excellence to his new role at the helm of the resort’s day-to-day experience.

Having spent the last six years at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Ferdinandusz played a pivotal role in elevating the property’s food and beverage offering, aligning every touchpoint with the brand’s commitment to exceptional service and guest satisfaction. Prior to joining Anantara, he dedicated 14 years to Jumeirah Beach Hotel, overseeing a portfolio of diverse restaurant concepts, and shaping memorable culinary moments for an international clientele.

A native of Sri Lanka, Ferdinandusz began his hospitality journey in restaurant management after completing his formal training at Mclarens Hotel Management Services in collaboration with the Ceylon Hotel School and the Sri Lanka Tourism Board. His professional development includes a Diploma in Management from the Millennium City Academy in the United Kingdom, and specialised certifications in hospitality training and food hygiene.

Renowned for his strategic leadership and hands-on approach, Ferdinandusz has built a career defined by strong operational results, a deep understanding of guest dynamics and an ability to lead diverse teams with integrity. He believes that adaptability and presence on the floor are key drivers of sustained standards and excellence.

“Suresh brings a depth of knowledge and a leadership style that inspires. His instinct for detail, paired with his commitment to creating seamless guest journeys, makes him a natural fit for our resort,” says Sonia Sammut, Resort Manager at Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. “I look forward to continuing our close working relationship as we shape exceptional experiences for visitors to our unique resort.” -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

