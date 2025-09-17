Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences has announced the appointment of Abdullah Faheem as its new Director of Sales, bringing over 18 years of extensive experience in hospitality sales and business development to the property.

Faheem joins Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences from the prestigious Al Habtoor City Complex, where he most recently served as Assistant Director of Sales overseeing Hilton, V Hotel, and LXR Hotel.

During his tenure, he spearheaded strategic sales initiatives across MICE and corporate sectors, consistently exceeding revenue targets and contributing to a group budget and banquet revenue totaling AED 100 million ($27 million).

Throughout his career, Faheem has been recognised for his visionary leadership, ability to cultivate key client relationships, and proven track record in driving sustainable business growth.

He brings deep expertise in sales strategy development, market expansion in GCC and MENA regions, and optimisation of revenue through targeted initiatives and innovative approaches.

At Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences, Faheem will lead the sales team, focusing on expanding corporate and MICE business, enhancing partnerships across the GCC, and driving revenue growth across the hotel’s luxury rooms, residences, and F&B offerings.

His appointment underscores the hotel’s commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences while strengthening its position as a premier destination for business and leisure travellers.

Commenting on the appointment, Jawad Saade, General Manager of Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Faheem to our team. His extensive experience in the hospitality industry and proven leadership in driving sales performance will be instrumental as we continue to grow our presence in the GCC market and beyond." -TradeArabia News Service

