Dubai, UAE - Spanish-Indian entrepreneur Harish Fabiani has made a strategic entry into the business centre operations sector with the acquisition of Richman House Business Centre and 20,000 sq ft of prime commercial space in The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay. The total transaction is valued at over AED 115 million.

This acquisition marks the official launch of Fabiani's flexible workspace platform under the Richman House brand, signaling his commitment to scaling operations in Dubai's most prestigious commercial real estate segment.

About Richman House: Dubai's Premium Business Address

Richman House Business Centre currently operates 60 fully-equipped offices, with the majority of spaces already leased to leading businesses and high-profile professionals. The business centre is housed inside The Opus, widely regarded as Dubai's most iconic and premium commercial building, designed by the legendary Zaha Hadid.

The Opus address has become a hallmark of credibility, prestige, and business confidence. It is highly sought after by high-net-worth individuals, international companies, and elite family offices who value not just the architecture but the strategic positioning and exclusivity it offers.

"When a company has an Opus address, it instantly commands respect and confidence in the market," said Fabiani.

Financial Milestones & Strategic Outlook

AED 100 Million - Current Annual Rental Income Already Secured

AED 150+ Million - Expected Annual Rental Income Within Months (Post-Pipeline Closures) AED 115 Million - Investment in The Opus (20,000 sq ft)

AED 2 Billion+ - Target Valuation for Upcoming REIT IPO (Planned in 18-24 Months) Expansion Strategy: Building Dubai's Next Generation of Premium Workspaces

Following the success at The Opus, the Richman House platform is set for rapid expansion. Thuraya Telecommunications Tower in Barsha Heights is undergoing extensive upgrades to transform into a next-generation premium office tower.

The upgrades include super luxury lobby areas, redesigned lift lobbies, extensive tenant lounges, collaborative zones, meeting spaces, a fully-equipped Gym & Spa with Sauna, Massage, Ice Bath, upgraded podiums, and full facade renovation. The tower will offer office spaces from 500 sq ft to full-floor 9,000 sq ft for top corporates.

Additional Fabiani-owned commercial assets across Dubai are being evaluated for similar upgrades and offerings.

About Harish Fabiani

A seasoned Spanish-Indian businessman and investor, Harish Fabiani holds diversified interests in real estate, technology, and capital markets. With a global footprint across the UAE, Europe, and India, Fabiani focuses on strategic growth, long-term capital appreciation, and institutional-grade real estate plays.