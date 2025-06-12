Sharjah: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has proudly secured the “Great Place to Work” certification for the 2025-2026 period, marking the second consecutive year the organisation has earned this respected accolade. The achievement also serves as a powerful example of the thriving and positive work culture cultivated within the free zone’s administrative department, and a resounding endorsement from its most important stakeholders, its employees.

The certification is based on direct and anonymous employee feedback through focused surveys, and SPC Free Zone’s success stemmed from exceptional scores across categories, including Workplace Hospitality, Leadership Behaviour, Innovation, Engagement, Equity, Collaboration, and Safety. These high marks paint a clear picture of an environment where employees feel welcomed, respected, empowered, and secure.

Commenting on the achievement, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “At SPC Free Zone, we firmly believe that human capital is the cornerstone of any sustainable institutional success. Being certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row reflects this belief and stands as a direct result of the continuous support and guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, who has established a visionary leadership approach that places employees at the heart of development and excellence.”

He added: “This accomplishment affirms that a healthy and attractive work environment has a positive impact on team performance, while its influence extends to the wider business community. Today, more than 9,600 companies operate in an ecosystem that inspires growth, creativity, and sustainability, further enhancing the free zone’s ability to attract international partners and reinforce its status as a global hub for knowledge and investment.”

Fostering growth and employee well-being

SPC Free Zone has also implemented various policies and initiatives aimed at promoting growth, connection, and well-being within the workplace. A standout example was the launch of the SPC Academy, which provided all employees with regular monthly learning and development workshops, offering access to cross-departmental training. This initiative aims to enhance the organisation’s understanding of its dynamics and empower individuals to expand their skill sets and career trajectories.

Through efforts to promote engagement and inclusion, the free zone also curated a calendar rich with meaningful activities that strengthen bonds and celebrate diversity. From recognising international days of recognition and raising awareness for various causes, to hosting grand annual gala dinners that reward exceptional achievements and fostering community during the sacred month of Ramadan with annual Iftars, SPC Free Zone has promoted a culture of value and acknowledgement.

Understanding the importance of physical and mental health, the free zone also organises bi-weekly free sports events, encouraging employees to socialise, stay active, and recharge together.

Driven by employee participation, new volunteer initiatives, sustainability projects, and community campaigns, the SPC Cares Corporate Social Responsibility programme has also added great value to the organisation. Following impactful actions like distributing iftar meals to those in need during Ramadan, SPC aims to become the first UAE free zone to integrate social impact as a core pillar of its employee experience and organisational identity.

Globally connected business ecosystem

SPC Free Zone is a globally connected business ecosystem hosting companies representing over 40 countries. Renowned for its specialised community of 1,500+ publishers and creators of educational and cultural content, it combines state-of-the-art facilities with an environment of innovation and sustainability. In late 2024, SPC Freezone launched the world’s first AI-powered business licence, which can complete registration in under 5 minutes.

This dual commitment to technological leadership and people-first values, as demonstrated by the latest certification from “Great Place to Work,” makes SPC Free Zone a unique gateway for entrepreneurs and enterprises seeking growth in the UAE’s thriving business economy.