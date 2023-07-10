Kuwait: As part of its social responsibility program, leading telecommunications company Ooredoo Kuwait held a ceremony to honor outstanding high school students for the academic year 2022/2023. The ceremony was held in presence of Ooredoo’s CEO Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, representatives of various departments from the company, as well as parents of the students.

During his speech, Al-Babtain first greeted the students, and conveyed his gratitude to their parents for supporting them to achieve stellar results. He also extended his appreciation to all members of the educational system as they’re key players in this achievement, due to their continuous efforts throughout the academic year.

Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain further stated: "Ooredoo realizes how important it is to support outstanding students from different age groups due to the positive and motivational impact it has on them, which leads them to acquire more knowledge and achieve further success. We hope to create a generation capable of building a bright future for our beloved country in various fields, which also aligns with the vision of our wise leadership aiming for a new Kuwait by 2035".

Al-Babtain also stressed on how Ooredoo accompanies students throughout different life stages, whether through its digital services and solutions that can facilitate their scientific research during university studies, or by enabling them to stay in touch with family and friends around the world.

He further promised that Ooredoo’s doors will always be open to national talents and cadres, by providing training and career opportunities to help them achieve excellence in their chosen career paths.

It is worth mentioning that since its inception, Ooredoo has been keen on supporting students in various educational stages, both in Kuwait and abroad, by participating in their events, celebrating their successes, and providing financial, emotional, and academic support to them.