Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications provider and pioneer in social responsibility initiatives, celebrated World Youth Skills Day by collaborating with Al-Sadu Society to host a Sadu embroidery weaving workshop for young nationals (aged 15 to 22). The arts and crafts workshop focused on the fundamentals of Sadu weaving, with both partners sharing a common goal, which is to empower Kuwaiti youth with valuable skills - while fostering a sense of identity and pride in Kuwait's rich heritage and culture.

Al-Sadu Society, established by the Al-Sadu Society in 1980 to protect the interests of the Bedouins and their ethnic handicrafts, is a major tourist attraction in Kuwait City. The house features chambers decorated with Sadu motifs, symbolizing Kuwait's rich cultural heritage. Recognized by UNESCO in 2020 as an intangible cultural heritage for humanity, Sadu weaving represents a blend of creativity, technical skill, and artistic expression.

Ooredoo Kuwait's partnership with Al-Sadu Society aims to foster creativity and enhance the skills of Kuwaiti youth. This initiative seeks to nurture the next generation by immersing them in the traditional craft of Sadu weaving, providing them with the opportunity to develop their craftsmanship, creativity, and technical expertise.

Ooredoo's initiative inspired young minds to explore and embrace their cultural roots while cultivating a deep sense of belonging and national pride. Participants received guidance and mentorship from skilled artisans and experts dedicated to preserving and promoting Kuwait's textile heritage. This effort aligns with one of Ooredoo Kuwait's main social responsibility pillars: youth empowerment.

On this occasion, Al-Sadu Society Management commented: "The Society continues to devote its efforts to maintain Kuwait’s rich and diverse weaving heritage, drawing inspiration from the values ​​of productivity and creativity from the nation’s past, to weave a cultural identity for present and future generations.

Adding to their statement: “We are pleased to have collaborated with Ooredoo, which represents the modern generation, its youth and its development, and its interest in Al-Sadu Society. We were looking forward to organizing a Sadu weaving workshop that enables our youth to be creative and enhance their craftsmanship - while strengthening the relationship between their present and their past. Through these endeavors, we can instill a deep sense of pride in identity in our youth.”

In summary, while Al-Sadu Society serves as a living repository of Kuwait's textile art, ensuring its continuity and relevance in modern times, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to contribute to national development by holding activities that preserve traditional techniques and promote contemporary applications. This collaboration highlights the importance of intergenerational knowledge transfer and the preservation of national traditions.