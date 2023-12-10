Kuwait: As the year draws to a close, Ooredoo Kuwait, the telecom giant, has unveiled an exclusive end-of-year roaming offer to meet the travel needs of its valued customers during the holiday season.

Crafted with popular destinations in mind, customers can now enjoy a 40GB roaming internet data allowance, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for 10 days when traveling to selected countries during the festive period.

Moreover, customers can benefit from complimentary inflight roaming services, adding an extra layer of convenience to their travel experience.

The selected countries for roaming, including UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt,

France, USA and Thailand, have been thoughtfully chosen to align with travel trends, guaranteeing seamless communication for customers in bustling destinations.

Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed, "As the holiday season prompts increased travel, Ooredoo Kuwait aspires to be the preferred choice for customers seeking dependable and cost-effective roaming solutions."

He further added, "We are delighted to present this exclusive end-of-year roaming offer, showcasing our commitment to keeping our customers connected and engaged, especially during their travels."

The company's unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled services caters to the evolving needs of a diverse customer base.

This end-of-year roaming offer stands as a testament to Ooredoo Kuwait's dedication to keeping customers connected, regardless of their travel destinations. To ensure that every customer can benefit from the offer, the company has extended the promotion to new customers joining the Ooredoo network and activating roaming.

Customers can easily activate the end-of-year roaming offer through the Ooredoo Kuwait mobile app, providing a hassle-free and convenient experience.

Ooredoo Kuwait remains committed to delivering unparalleled services that cater to the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. The end-of-year roaming offer is another testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to keeping the customers connected, no matter where their journeys take them.