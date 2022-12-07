Kuwait City, Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce digital innovative services in Kuwait, has shown motive and aspirations to provide the newest of services to enhance and upgrade the concepts of customer experience. Ooredoo has continuously shown interest in the digital advancements that FinTech has shown across nation and region including the support shown by the regulatory authorities, The Central Bank of Kuwait, which has carefully monitored and introduced financial technologies and services bringing in more efficiency to the daily lives of individuals.

Ooredoo Kuwait, keeping up with their uniquely differentiated and exciting upgrades across all operations and functions of the company, is proud to announce the launch of Apple Pay on their MyOoredoo App.

The long and awaited for function introduces features and services to Ooredoo customers that ease daily individual financial operations with ease through a simple tap.

Apple Pay is a unique feature offered by Apple on their iPhone, iPad and MacBook allowing customers to pay their bills, recharge their lines or purchase any offer using MyOoredoo app with a single tap without the need to scan or add new debit or credit cards.

2022 has seen Ooredoo work in upgrading their and their customers’ world, implementing their set strategies that revolve around providing a customer experience that goes beyond what the market has been offering. Ooredoo Kuwait has been working around the clock to enrich customers’ digital experience through an enriched and technologically advanced telecommunications network. Bring in and adopting the latest features, hence the introduction of Apple Pay, one of the newest features is aimed towards efficiently easing their customers’ payment through a seamless function.

