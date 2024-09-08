In a pivotal move aimed at advancing sustainable development and fostering progress, Ooredoo Kuwait, a leading force in telecommunications and digital solutions, has announced a significant collaboration with OWS Automotive. This partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, is set to focus on developing advanced defense service applications and innovative solutions in the automotive Smart Fleet solutions.

OWS Automotive, a distinguished provider of automotive services established in the USA over 30 years ago, brings a wealth of expertise in transportation, fleet maintenance, and spare parts manufacturing. With extensive experience across both government and private sectors worldwide, including more than a decade in the Middle East, OWS Automotive in fleet management is well-positioned to drive this collaboration forward.

The partnership between Ooredoo Kuwait and OWS Automotive aims to explore and develop state-of-the-art solutions for the transportation sector, smart city road management, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, this alliance will spearhead joint projects that bridge the public and private sectors, aligning with Kuwait’s national development plans and the ambitious "New Kuwait" vision for 2035.

This MoU underscores the critical role of strategic partnerships in the Smart Fleet Solutions & automotive industry, where sustainability and reliability are paramount. It establishes a framework for the two companies to collaborate on achieving shared goals and exploring new growth opportunities.

Since the start of the year, Ooredoo Kuwait has pursued a strategy focused on collaboration, innovation, and sustainability.

The company is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, unconventional solutions that integrate telecommunications into everyday life, thereby positioning itself as a trusted partner for its customers.

Ooredoo has expressed confidence that this partnership with OWS Automotive will catalyze exceptional development projects, aligning with local visions and contributing to the broader goals of Kuwait’s development strategy. The collaboration is expected to generate significant investment and employment opportunities within the transportation and automotive sectors.

In summary, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to leading in the realm of digital and technological innovation. By integrating advanced telecommunications solutions into customers' daily lives, the company aims to be an essential component of their connectivity needs. The success of this initiative will depend on the collaborative efforts of Ooredoo’s team and its partnerships with industry experts, reinforcing the company’s ongoing strategy to meet and exceed customer expectations.