Doha, Qatar – Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications company, proudly unveils a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways and Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multi-cloud computing. As Qatar Airways’ chosen partner, Ooredoo will develop a cutting-edge hybrid multi-cloud environment, paving the way for next-generation applications that will bolster the airline’s customer experience and business performance.

This partnership with Nutanix will leverage the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which provides a consistent cloud operating model with a single platform for running applications and managing data across data centres, edges, and public clouds. It allows businesses to break down silos and simplify operations across various environments, ensuring greater efficiency.

Qatar Airways will benefit from the scalability offered by Nutanix Cloud Platform, enabling the airline to adjust its resources in real-time and on demand. This capability helps ensure optimal performance during peak operational periods and cost savings during slower times, highlighting the agility and responsiveness of the Hybrid Cloud model, facilitated by Ooredoo’s infrastructure.

Thani Ali I A Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo commented, “This collaboration with Qatar Airways and Nutanix is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving technological innovation in our nation. By joining forces with leading technology partners, we are setting new standards for digital transformation across industries. Our goal is to empower clients with Hybrid Cloud solutions that blend technological advances with business insights to create strategies that resonate with their broader business objectives.”

A.T. Srinivasan, Group Chief Information Officer at Qatar Airways commented, “We have selected Nutanix, one of the best Software Defined Hyper Converged Infrastructure, which will be one of the main pillars of our Hybrid Cloud Strategy and transformation. Via this partnership with Nutanix and Ooredoo, we will leverage the benefits of Nutanix’s Software Defined Infrastructure that includes freedom of choice of hardware, storage data locality, data sovereignty, independence in scaling out compute and storage nodes based on business system needs, end point micro segmentation for enhanced security, real time monitoring of services and rich dashboards for analytics and reporting.”

This partnership cements Ooredoo’s position as the premier provider of cutting-edge Hybrid Multi-Cloud frameworks and highlights its role in empowering businesses to embark on a journey of digital innovation that aligns with their strategic objectives.

Ooredoo is continually evolving its service offerings and playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure in the region by collaborating with global leaders like Qatar Airways and Nutanix. Such strategic alliances promise a competitive edge for businesses ready to embrace the next wave of technological advancements.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is a leading international communications company with a customer base of more than 100 million across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. In Qatar, the company is the leading communications company, delivering world-class services for consumers, businesses, residences and organizations. It is focused on building its Supernet network to make Qatar one of the best-connected countries in the world. More information can be found at https://www.ooredoo.qa/

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running apps and data across clouds. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

