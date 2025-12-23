Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, showcased two 5G Standalone (SA) use cases at MWC Doha 2025, reaffirming its leadership in next-generation connectivity and its continuous evolution of network capabilities. The demonstrations, delivered in collaboration with the GSMA, attracted strong interest from visitors and received highly positive feedback from industry experts and technology partners.

Building on Ooredoo’s successful deployment of Qatar’s first 5G SA core network, the showcased use cases highlight the transformative potential of network slicing in enabling ultra-reliable, low-latency applications for consumers and enterprises.

Remote Driving Demonstration

Ooredoo demonstrated a driverless vehicle operating in Sealine, remotely controlled in real time by an operator. Using a dedicated network slice on Ooredoo’s 5G SA network, the setup ensured ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and uninterrupted connectivity between the vehicle, sensors, and control systems.

This enabled instantaneous command transmission, responsive manoeuvring, and real-time feedback—essential requirements for safe and precise remote and autonomous mobility operations.

F1 Online SIM Racing Experience

Attendees experienced an F1 online SIM racing setup powered by 5G SA slicing, demonstrating the power of low-latency, lag-free connectivity. The experience replicated real-world racing dynamics, showcasing how enhanced network performance can unlock more immersive and responsive gaming experiences for users.

These demonstrations reflect Ooredoo’s strategic commitment to advancing intelligent connectivity and enabling high-performance digital services across sectors, from mobility and automation to entertainment and emerging applications.

As a key participant in MWC Doha 2025, Ooredoo continues to strengthen its role as a driving force for innovation and a trusted enabler of technologies that support Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and the National Digital Strategy 2030.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X (Twitter): OoredooQatar

Instagram: OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa