Kuwait: Ooredoo business, a trailblazing force in the telecommunications sector and a renowned digital innovator, reinforced its commitment to advancing the education sector as the platinum sponsor at the 'Kuwait Digital Transformation in Education Summit,' hosted at Kuwait University on March 4th.

The one-day event, which unfolded at the Conference Center at Kuwait University, featured enlightening keynote presentations, engaging workshops, and an award ceremony organized to recognize Ooredoo's pivotal role in the education sector.

The Ooredoo business team took center stage with a compelling presentation that focused on highlighting digital transformation in Kuwait.

The session provided valuable insights into Ooredoo's vision and strategic approach for achieving this transformation and its broader impact on Kuwait's educational landscape.

Reflecting Ooredoo business's commitment to excellence, the event witnessed an award ceremony where the telecom giant was honored for its outstanding contribution to the digital transformation of education in the country.

The summit brought together thought leaders, educators, and industry experts who delved into the crucial role of digital transformation in upgrading the education field.

The workshops and discussions underscored the significance of embracing technology to enhance learning experiences and prepare the youth for a digitally-driven future.

Ooredoo business's participation in the 'Kuwait Digital Transformation in Education Summit' is in line with its overarching strategy to prioritize digital transformation across all sectors, with a particular emphasis on revolutionizing education.

As a renowned digital innovator, Ooredoo Kuwait remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping the future of education through technology.