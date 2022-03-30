Kuwait, Kuwait City: Data is a critical foundation for every business and organization's operation, which drives companies to adapt a more sophisticated approach to enhance the protection of data with the objective of gaining their customers’ trust and improving performance and productivity. Here comes the role of Ooredoo business, the trusted technology partner for business solutions, in providing the most advanced data security and data classification solutions as security is a top priority for the digital transformation process for any company.

Ooredoo business provides comprehensive data security and data classification solutions and services that remediate cyber threats, enforce real-time controls and manage regulatory compliance.

Data classification is as the first and most essential step for data protection and security risk management over the Internet, and it includes many stages such as a comprehensive evaluation of the data, determining the type of data and its encryption, whether it is customer data or transferred from one department to another across the company, which ensures its protection and easy transmission.

Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales- Essa Al-Moosa said: “we, at Ooredoo aspire to continuously develop our products and services to achieve the highest level of innovation and maturity across people, processes and technology. One of the core benefits of our Data classification and security services is to detect, prevent and enforce policy violations to avoid accidental data loss to our corporate customers. Further, our efforts go in line with Kuwait’s 2035 vision “New Kuwait” that aims to strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure and achieving digital transformation. Hence, achieving this transformation requires data flow and security, and the preservation of cyber security for the governmental sectors and companies”.

It is worth noting that Ooredoo business in association with Oracle, held a conference that highlights the enhanced solutions related to data classification and security earlier this week at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa – Kuwait. The event shed the light on the importance of the cloud and cyber security solutions for different industries. The event was attended by a select group of experts in the field of data classification which included Sabika Al-Weqayan- Assistant Undersecretary of Information Systems at Kuwait Civil Service Commission, Mai Al-Owaish- Chief Data and digital transformation Officer at Gulf Bank, Engineer Khaled Al-Thekair- Director of Information Technology Department at Kuwait Airways, Husain Al-Bustan- Team Leader, Information Security at KNPC and engineer Manar AlHashash - a pioneer technology leader, who moderated the panel discussion that featured the main sectors in the country to cover all aspects of cloud solutions and cyber security environment.