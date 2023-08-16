Ooredoo Group IT operations across six markets to be modernised with digital approach to enhance performance and drive value

Qatar: Ooredoo Group, leading ICT provider and techco, has announced new partnerships with Tech Mahindra - a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions - and Google Cloud technologies – global tech giant - that will see the company accelerate its digital transformation journey in six operating companies across its global footprint.

Powered by Google Cloud’s API Management Platform (Apigee), with Tech Mahindra as implementation partner, Ooredoo’s IT operations will be modernised by deploying a digital platform-based approach, which will greatly enhance performance and the digital offering, resulting in a significant upgrade in customer experience.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: “As a part of our corporate strategy, we actively seek out and foster partnerships with like-minded entities that share our dedication to innovation and technology. Through these collaborations, we aim to elevate our offerings and unleash the full potential of our APIs, enabling us to provide unparalleled digital services to our customers. We are thrilled to join forces with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra for this transformative project, as it will accelerate our digital transformation, elevate the customer experience, and strengthen our digital ecosystem across our operating companies.”

The integral role of API in the development of open innovation, ecosystem expansion, mobile app development, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and data-driven insights will vastly expand opportunities for growth across the Group’s global footprint.

Ram Ramachandran, Head Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra, said: "A seismic shift has taken place in the telecom industry, moving it from the hardware to the software arena, mostly driven by API. Businesses are using APIs to deliver digital capabilities and data in a consumable manner. Bringing together Tech Mahindra, Ooredoo, and Google’s Cloud Apigee marks a significant milestone in revolutionising the telecoms industry and delivering unparalleled digital services with APIs at its core. The partnership exemplifies our collective efforts to create a more connected, agile, and customer-centric ecosystem, while unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Ghassan Kosta, Qatar Country Manager, Google Cloud added: “The joint expertise of Google Cloud as a global tech leader and Tech Mahindra’s deep understanding of the telecoms market will ensure Ooredoo is well-positioned to lead digital transformation, both within its organisation and across the industry, and deliver cutting-edge digital services to its customers.”

Ooredoo Group’s new partnerships with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra serve as a concrete illustration of its commitment to offering the most enhanced digital experience possible, and to providing superior customer service, a stronger partner ecosystem and an effective roll-out of new and creative services through the implementation of APIs at every level of its organisation.

Sheikh Mohammed concluded: “These partnerships not only signify our commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape but also underscore our confidence in the value that collaboration with Google Cloud and Tech Mahindra will bring to our customers and stakeholders through the implementation of API management strategies.”

