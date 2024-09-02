Muscat – Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) celebrated the graduation of a second batch from its pioneering ‘Experience Hub’ Programme. Launched in partnership with the Oman Ministry of Labour in 2022, the initiative is designed to guide new graduates as they embark on their career paths, equipping them with the necessary skillsets and industry know-how to excel and thrive. The programme is part of OOMCO’s CSR efforts to continue investing in Oman’s future by developing a skilled and capable workforce, aligned with the broader objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Khamis Nasser Al Shuaibi, GM Shared Services at OOMCO, stated, “We are very proud to graduate this new wave of young Omanis who have successfully completed the programme. The hands-on experience and valuable insights they have gained will not only stay with them throughout their careers, enhancing their employability but also empower them to positively contribute to the energy sector and the nation’s growth.”

The Experience Hub Programme offers graduates a comprehensive one-year on-the-job training experience, immersing them in various departments across OOMCO, including Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), Marketing, Sales, Business Development, Corporate Affairs, and the Service, Food, and Retail. By blending practical training with their academic foundations, the programme equips graduates with vital transferable skills essential for today’s dynamic job market.

As an integral part of OOMCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, the Experience Hub Programme exemplifies the company’s dedication to fostering growth and adding value to local communities. Through impactful initiatives in education, charity, and environmental programs, OOMCO is committed to making a meaningful impact to Oman’s socio-economic development.

