Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) launched its annual “Lets Dhofar” campaign to enrich the Khareef season experience for visitors of Dhofar. With new stations, enhanced services, and added conveniences, OOMCO is fulfilling its promise to go the extra mile by providing outstanding fueling experiences that exceed customer expectations, ensuring convenience and comfort at all times.

To cater to the influx of visitors and tourists during the Khareef season, OOMCO has introduced two mobile service stations in the Wilayat of Haima and Seih Al Khairat, providing greater access to fueling services. In addition to new facilities and staff members, OOMCO has upgraded its existing stations to enhance its services. The Al Saada station now offers twelve fuel pumps, and the Salalah stations have been modified to serve vehicles on both sides of the pumps, significantly improving efficiency and reducing wait times.

"The Khareef season is a significant period for Dhofar, attracting tourists from around the globe. We are dedicated to being their companion on the road, delivering exceptional services that enhance their overall experience," said Jaber Mansoor Al Wahaibi, General Manager of Corporate Planning Business Development, International Retail & Marketing & Digital at OOMCO. "Our latest upgrades and services are designed to ensure comfort, safety, and convenience for every journey, but especially as visitors discover new paths during this exciting season."

OOMCO provides comprehensive station offerings, including high-quality petroleum products and multiple fueling options such as Ultimax 98 octane fuel, and EV chargers conveniently located en route to Salalah. Car wash services, tire check facilities, restrooms and convenience stores are also available for an all-together elevated customer experience. The seasonal enhancements in Dhofar for Khareef reinforce the company’s position as the preferred choice for customers across the length and breadth of the Sultanate.

