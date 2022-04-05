SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Ookla®, an internationally recognized leader in network testing and intelligence, is launching a new series of regional summits to help regulators target improvements to fixed and mobile broadband quality of service. The summits will center around discussions regarding the crowdsourcing approach and how to best utilize the company’s enterprise solutions, data, and insights. This comes after Ookla hosted regulatory representatives from the GCC states last month in Dubai, UAE. During the 5-day inaugural gathering, senior delegations from telecom regulators came together to discuss how to strengthen the regulatory environment in the region. These gatherings focused on best practice approaches to effectively leverage Ookla’s network intelligence solutions to help define, measure, and achieve their regulatory goals.

“Industry leaders, enterprises, and consumers have trusted and relied on Ookla to understand and help improve the state of networks worldwide for almost twenty years,” said Ookla co-founder and CEO Doug Suttles. “We work with many regulators in the GCC region and across the globe to share how our offerings can provide actionable insights as the industry evolves, which is the cornerstone of this new offering.”

Networks and consumer expectations are constantly changing, with telecoms networks and the demands placed on them becoming more complex. Ookla’s unique crowd-plus-controlled testing data, insights, products, and visualizations provide regulators with a complete solution to assist in improving network quality of service around the world. Telecom regulators who attend Ookla’s future summits will also be able to facilitate discourse on related topics, challenges, ideas on elevating the subscriber experience in their respective regions, and how to improve their country’s rank on the Speedtest Global Index.

“Ookla is committed to providing objective, accurate performance data and insights to improve connectivity for all,” said Suttles. “We enjoyed hosting our inaugural gathering in Dubai and are thrilled to provide a platform for regulators to come together through a collaborative exchange of ideas.”

Ookla believes that access to a sufficient and reliable internet connection is a fundamental human right. With the launch of this regulatory summit program, Ookla will work with regulators to analyze mobile and fixed broadband performance in order to drive improvement in network performance globally.

About Ookla®

Ookla® is a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights. For almost two decades, Ookla has set the industry standard for both fixed and mobile network testing and analysis. From its world-renowned Speedtest® and Downdetector® platforms to an accompanying and growing suite of end-to-end enterprise solutions, Ookla’s mission is to make the internet better, faster, and more accessible for everyone.

Ookla’s enterprise solutions combine first-party crowdsourced data and scientifically controlled testing with tools that provide actionable insights across a network’s lifecycle and customer experience. Our insights empower operators, businesses, government agencies, nonprofits, and more to analyze, optimize, and publicize networks around the world.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ookla's headquarters is located in Seattle, WA, USA with additional offices around the world.

