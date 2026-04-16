Dubai, UAE: Life on the road in the UAE never slows down. From fighting Dubai-Sharjah traffic to school runs across Abu Dhabi, or weekend drives to Ras Al Khaimah, mobility here is fast-paced and part of daily life. Now, drivers have a new way to make those everyday journeys even more rewarding. OnStar, GM’s pioneering connected-car technology, has officially become a Skywards Everyday partner in the UAE, unlocking a seamless way to earn Skywards Miles simply by staying connected.

"Our goal has always been to make every journey smarter, safer, and more meaningful for our members," said Shereen Harris, Head of OnStar Marketing & Subscriptions at GM Middle East. "Becoming the first connected vehicle subscription service to partner with Skywards Everyday allows us to extend that value beyond the road. The move provides Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac owners connected by OnStar in the UAE with a simple and rewarding way to benefit from the connected services they use every day."

Bringing even more value to connected driving

OnStar makes your daily commute better, safer, and more enjoyable. With remote commands and real-time updates, you get unmatched convenience and confidence. This marks the first time OnStar's trusted connected services have been integrated with the country's most popular loyalty program. So, whether you rely on OnStar for navigation guidance, remote vehicle control, or emergency assistance, every eligible OnStar plan you purchase now converts into Skywards Miles once set up, offering extra value for the connectivity you already use.

Getting started is straightforward. Emirates Skywards members download the Skywards Everyday app and can save up to five payment cards, making it even better for families or multi-vehicle households. Once you purchase any OnStar Core plan using a saved card, you can earn Skywards Miles automatically, without extra steps or manual claims. It's as simple as drive, subscribe, and earn.

Earn Skywards Miles effortlessly through your OnStar plan

You will earn one Skywards Mile for every AED 3 spent. An annual OnStar plan earns you around 473 Miles, while monthly plans add approximately 31 Skywards Miles every month. Over time, these Miles contribute meaningfully to your Skywards balance, especially when paired with everyday earnings across the Skywards Everyday partner network.

Making connected journeys smoother and safer

With every trip, connected driving simply makes life easier. Using the myChevrolet, myGMC, or myCadillac mobile applications, you can check fuel or battery levels, lock or unlock your vehicle, or locate it instantly – ideal for busy commutes.

Stay connected on the go with available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, keeping passengers entertained and productive throughout the journey. Plus, with Google Built-in, you get seamless access to Google Maps, Google Assistant, and your favorite apps right from your vehicle's infotainment screen – no phone required.

In addition to being comfortable, you should feel confident and stress-free in your car. So, for anything and everything else you need, OnStar is just a button tap away with help. If you are ever involved in an accident, Automatic Crash Response connects you to trained advisors, and Stolen Vehicle Assistance works with the authorities to help recover your car.

Turning everyday connectivity into future travel

For drivers who want more from every journey, the OnStar-Skywards Everyday partnership offers a meaningful new advantage. It folds travel rewards into the connected services you already depend on, creating value long after the ignition starts. Whether commuting, exploring, or simply going about your day, earning Miles now becomes a natural part of the drive.

For more info, contact Fadi Tadros, Senior Communications Manager, fadi.tadros@gm.com

About OnStar:

Launched in 1996, OnStar is a wholly owned subsidiary of GM Holdings LLC (“GM”) and offers emergency, security and navigation services in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac models. OnStar has been making its mark across select markets in the Middle East since 2021. For more information, visit www.onstararabia.com.