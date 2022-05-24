TinSky Connect has successfully completed the installation of 15 OneWeb antennas and customer provided equipment at a Satellite Network Portal (SNP) or gateway facility in Accra, Ghana.

OneWeb is a global communications network powered through space, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. Tinsky Connect was selected as OneWeb’s technical engineering partner for its first west African SNP. The gateway is located in Tema on the outskirts of Accra, Ghana on a site of six hectares. The site is owned and run by ComSys who will continue to host the gateway on behalf of OneWeb.

Alan Geldenhuys, Executive Director of TinSky Connect Group says OneWeb and TinSky Connect worked closely together in all aspects of bringing the installation of antenna to completion in just six weeks. “The site is now commissioning and will be ready for service later in 2022. Tinsky understood the complexity of the multiple satellite ‘hand offs’ each gateway has to achieve per second and deployed a highly experienced team of field engineers that provided advanced system engineering and technical services addressing OneWeb’s mission critical SNP gateway needs, at low risk and within budget,” he says.

“The teamwork between OneWeb and TinSky resulted in the project successfully completed and all SNP gateways handed over within the schedule,” adds Geldenhuys

TinSky Connect is a leading provider of converged communication solutions to Africa’s satellite, wireless and land/airborne mobility markets. With 21 years’ experience, the company has played a major role in developing several leading first-to-market satellite solutions and managed service offerings, including managed service platforms, radio telescopes and land/air mobility solutions.

“TinSky has the proven experience to consistently deliver technically challenging projects on time and within budget. We now look forward to delivering the same high standard of work on our other ongoing projects in other key locations on the continent,” notes Geldenhuys

OneWeb’s first SNP gateway in Africa, located in Hartebeesthoek, South Afica is also nearing completion with others in Senegal and Mauritius currently under development.

About TinSky Connect

https://tinsky.co.za/

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at https://oneweb.world

