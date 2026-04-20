Abu Dhabi is the first permanent international location for the brand, which will launch with a year-long programme of events

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Isabel Mayfair, a fixture of London’s restaurant and bar scene for nearly a decade, makes its international debut in Abu Dhabi, opening from 20th April. Created around an ingredient-led, seasonal menu with Mediterranean influence, it was designed for how people gather, dine and spend time together - from day into late night. It brings that same spirit to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, thoughtfully refined to suit the local palate, and will open at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island. The launch will unfold through a year of events and cultural collaborations, beginning with a series of preview experiences to introduce Isabel to the city, followed by a focal launch moment in early autumn. The ambition is to become part of the cultural heartbeat of Abu Dhabi, as much as it is in London.

The menu, led by French chef Vincent Visinet, takes an ingredient-led approach, balancing simplicity with precision and drawing influence from across the Mediterranean. While a selection of London’s signature dishes are reinterpreted, Visinet will establish a distinct culinary identity shaped for Abu Dhabi. With an excursion along the Mediterranean coast, the menu begins with delicate bites such as Croquetas filled with onion and leek béchamel, brightened with lemon paste and pickles. Starters celebrate freshness, from a Vegetable Tartlet layered with cooked, raw and pickled produce to a vibrant heirloom tomato salad, elevated with verbena-infused consommé. Signature mains continue the narrative with dishes such as Carabineros paired with a reduced head jus, kaffir lime and a potato roll with nori, alongside a classic Beef Fillet Wellington encased in golden puff pastry with mushroom duxelles and veal jus. To conclude, desserts offer a balance of elegance and indulgence, including a Red Berry Pavlova with confit and sorbet, and a standout extra-large Pistachio Madeleine designed for sharing, served warm with pistachio diplomat cream.

At its core, Isabel is a place that brings people together with an atmosphere shaped by design, detail and seamless hospitality. The interiors, imagined by award-winning interior design firm DBM Studio, whose Founder Mahsa Gholizadeh has masterfully designed a space that reveals itself over time shaped by light, texture, and detail, effortlessly evolving from day into night to unfold its story. With selected recognisable touches from its London home, Isabel Abu Dhabi presents its own unique perspective, crafted for its location. Every element is bespoke, from the polished brass, Calacatta Viola marble, dark polished oak and deep midnight blue velvets. Hand embroidered silk wall coverings give the dining area a couture-inspired touch, and curved banquette seating balances elegance and intimacy.

The opening marks a partnership between London-based BNF Hospitality and UAE-based Fuse Holding, combining international experience with local insight to shape a concept attuned to Abu Dhabi’s evolving dining scene.

Speaking on the opening, Scottie Bhattarai, CEO of BNF Hospitality, says: “Our aim with Isabel has always been to bring people together over exceptional food, drink and experiences. We always want for our restaurants to be part of their communities, as we have a people-first approach to everything we do. When presented with the opportunity to expand this vision internationally, Abu Dhabi made the most sense. It’s a city with a strong cultural awareness and sensibility, thoughtfully balancing a respect for history and tradition with a contemporary, global outlook. It is a privilege for us to bring the brand to the capital of the UAE.”

Yoann Grillet, CEO of Fuse Holding shares: "Isabel Mayfair is, above all, a feeling. It's the hush that falls over a room when the lighting is just right, the warmth of a table shared with the people who matter, the quiet thrill of knowing you're somewhere that has been cared for down to the smallest detail. Isabel has always been more than a restaurant; she is a way of gathering. In bringing her to Abu Dhabi, we didn't want to copy London. We wanted to honour her spirit and let Isabel find a new voice here. She carries the poise of Mayfair, but belongs to this city now, to its confidence, its generosity, its love of a beautifully lived evening. Every guest who walks through our doors should feel transported, yet completely at home."

Opening on Monday, April 20th 2026, guests can now make reservations to experience Isabel Mayfair Abu Dhabi - a destination that goes beyond dining from the moment they arrive.

For the latest updates, follow @isabelabudhabi on Instagram, or visit isabelabudhabi.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Ola Zachara | Account Director | ola@z7communications.com

Zahra Khan | Senior Account Executive | zahra@z7communications.com

Z7 Communications: isabelmayfair@z7communications.com

About Fuse Holding

Fuse Holding is a next-generation investment and brand creation powerhouse redefining the landscape of hospitality, entertainment, sports, wellness, and lifestyle across the Middle East. More than a multi-concept group, it is a force of cultural innovation, crafting experiences that are immersive, design-driven, and unapologetically modern.

Founded by visionary Yoann Grillet, Fuse Holding builds concepts with global ambition and local soul, shaping fine dining, youth culture, and next-gen entertainment into bold statements of sophistication and intent. Every brand in the Fuse ecosystem is created to lead, to inspire, and to elevate the standards of contemporary living.

About Isabel Mayfair, London

Since opening its doors in 2017 on London’s historic Albemarle Street, Isabel Mayfair has established itself as one of London’s most distinctive hospitality destinations. Known for its vibrant expression of ingredient-led cuisine with Mediterranean influences, and a bar programme that champions refined technique, bold flavours, and rare spirits, Isabel Mayfair brings elegance and energy to every service.

Designed with a sense of playful opulence, Isabel Mayfair’s interiors are layered with gold accents, mirrored panels, and silk brocade walls, creating a space that feels both timeless and exceptional. Guests are welcomed for lunch, dinner, and late-night cocktails. In 2026, the brand will open it’s first permanent international home in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.