Cairo: ONE Development, the UAE-based developer known for tech-integrated, community-centric spaces, announced its official expansion into the Egyptian market with flagship hospitality concept DO New Cairo, during a broker’s event with 1,000 brokers in attendance. The project is a dynamic mixed-use destination created in partnership with global music icon Amr Diab; combining hotel living, branded residences, and immersive lifestyle amenities, built around a foundation of AI, music, and wellness.

The expansion to Egypt marks a significant milestone in ONE’s regional growth strategy and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, purpose-driven developments in Egypt. While Egypt’s real estate sector remains a cornerstone of national economic development, the entry of international developers like ONE signals increased confidence in the market’s long-term potential. This step also supports Egypt’s wider development goals by contributing to foreign direct investment, job creation, and the growth of the country’s urban development initiatives.

“Our expansion into Egypt is a step towards our ambition to grow and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of real estate and hospitality in the region”, said Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development. “Following the successful launch of Laguna Residence with an investment of 2.4bn AED and our 43-year legacy of Al Gebely Holding in the UAE, our entry into Egypt is about creating a unique chapter, shaped by local insight and supported by global standards in innovation and experience”.

ONE development is driven by a philosophy of building communities with a focus on design, technology and human experience. All projects are strategically located and tailored to enhance the way people live, work and connect, offering global design standards with local appeal.

With Egypt emerging as one of the region’s most promising real estate markets, driven by rapid urbanization, government backed infrastructure projects, and rising demand for lifestyle-led developments, ONE development recognizes immense opportunity to set new benchmarks. The launch of DO New Cairo reflects this vision, introducing a new category of future-ready living where AI integration, cultural nuance, and purposeful design converge meet Egypt’s growing appetite for innovative, world-class developments.

About ONE Development

ONE Development is a next-generation real estate developer redefining modern living and investment across the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and beyond. Backed by Al Gebely Holding’s 43-year legacy, ONE Development operates with the agility of a tech firm and the vision of a global