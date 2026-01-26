Dubai - ONE Development has awarded the main construction contract for its flagship development, Laguna, to Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group (SCEGC), one of the world’s leading international construction firms.

The contract represents a major milestone in the delivery of Laguna and marks the project’s transition into full-scale construction. The appointment underscores ONE Development’s focus on execution quality, international standards, and long-term delivery confidence through collaboration with globally ranked contractors.

SCEGC, ranked No. 12 on the ENR Top 250 Global Contractors list, brings extensive experience across large-scale residential, mixed-use, and infrastructure developments in international markets. Its appointment reflects ONE Development’s strategy of aligning flagship projects with contractors that demonstrate proven technical capability and delivery discipline.

Laguna sits at the centre of ONE Development’s portfolio as its flagship residential project in the UAE. The development is planned as the region’s first fully AI-integrated residential community, with intelligent systems embedded across smart home automation, building operations, amenities management, and resident services through a single, integrated digital platform.

The project comprises iconic twin towers connected by the UAE’s largest podium-level lagoon, set within landscaped surroundings that bring together open space, residential living, and more than 40 world-class amenities. This integrated approach is designed to enhance operational efficiency and everyday living, while the project’s accelerated delivery programme underscores ONE Development’s focus on execution discipline without compromising construction quality.

The awarding of the main construction contract follows a comprehensive evaluation process focused on technical expertise, governance standards, delivery capability, and alignment with ONE Development’s long-term development vision. The partnership with SCEGC is positioned as a strategic, long-term collaboration that strengthens confidence in the project’s construction programme and delivery schedule.

Commenting on the milestone, Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said:

“Awarding the main construction contract for Laguna marks a critical step in the project’s journey. From the outset, our priority has been execution and quality, supported by partners with global experience and proven delivery capability. SCEGC’s global track record and technical expertise give us strong confidence as Laguna moves into its construction phase.”

As all piling and enabling work is 100% completed for the main construction to start mobilization, Laguna advances as a defining project within ONE Development’s growing portfolio, Phases 1 and 2 are fully sold out, with Phase 3 currently over 50% sold reinforcing strong market demand as the project progresses.

About ONE Development

ONE Development is a next-generation real estate developer redefining modern living and investment across the UAE, Egypt and beyond. Backed by Al Gebely Holding’s 43-year legacy, ONE Development operates with the agility of a tech firm and the vision of a global real estate and hospitality leader. By embedding AI, sustainability, and purposeful design into every project, they create intelligent, future-ready communities that reflect how people want to live, work, and invest in the world today and tomorrow.