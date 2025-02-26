A customer-first approach: The brand is designed for modern consumers seeking innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge automotive technology.

Three flagship models—OMODA C5, JAECOO J7, and JAECOO J8—are unveiled, offering AI-driven connectivity, luxury, and off-road mastery.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automobile brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, was officially launched in the UAE to serve the entire Middle East region, marking a new era of intelligent mobility that places customer value and lifestyle integration at the heart of the automotive experience.

The exclusive event at Armani Hotel Dubai brought together over 300 distinguished guests, including high-profile figures from the public and private sectors, as well as media representatives and social media influencers. The brand unveiled its vision for the future, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and a reimagined approach to mobility that goes beyond traditional vehicles.

A Brand That Goes Beyond Cars – Creating Value and Fulfilling Market Needs

OMODA & JAECOO enters the UAE not just to sell cars, but to fulfill an unmet need in the market for intelligent, stylish, and lifestyle-driven mobility solutions. Designed for customers who seek seamless technology, sustainability, and adventure, the brand combines cutting-edge design, AI-powered intelligence, and performance-driven engineering to deliver a truly futuristic experience.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, said: “The UAE represents a key milestone in our global expansion—not just as a regional market, but as a hub for innovation and progressive mobility. OMODA & JAECOO is not just about manufacturing cars; we are creating value, shaping lifestyles, and redefining what it means to own and drive a vehicle. Our vision is to put the customer at the center of everything we do, ensuring that every journey is not just about transportation, but about experience, emotion, and connection to a future-driven world.”

Designing the Future of Mobility

At the heart of OMODA & JAECOO’s philosophy is progressive design and intelligent innovation. The brand’s futuristic approach is led by Peter Matkin, Chief Engineer of JAECOO who commented: “Our mission is to push the boundaries of automotive design, creating vehicles that resonate with modern lifestyles. OMODA’s sleek, futuristic styling and JAECOO’s rugged elegance embody a balance of art and engineering, offering customers a fusion of technology, luxury, and adventure.”

The Three Flagship Models Introduced in the UAE

The grand launch event witnessed the debut of three groundbreaking models, each tailored to distinct customer lifestyles:

OMODA C5: The Intelligent Futuristic SUV

AI-powered connectivity and next-gen intelligent cockpit

Aerodynamic, futuristic design with sleek, dynamic styling

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) ensuring maximum safety

Efficient turbocharged engine, delivering high performance with reduced emissions

JAECOO J7: The Sophisticated Urban SUV

minimalist interior with premium materials and tech integration

Adaptive AWD system, offering precision handling for both city and adventure drives

AI-powered infotainment system with voice

Eco-friendly powertrain options, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency

JAECOO J8: The Ultimate Off-Road Performer

High-ground clearance and all-terrain capability for rugged exploration

Robust turbocharged engine designed for power and endurance

Intelligent off-road driving modes, adjusting to various terrains seamlessly

Luxury-meets-adventure interior, combining rugged durability with premium comfort

A Journey of Innovation and Commitment to the UAE

With a presence in 34 global markets, OMODA & JAECOO is one of the fastest-growing automotive brands worldwide. Its rapid expansion is backed by Chery, the largest Chinese automotive manufacturer, and is driven by a commitment to intelligent, sustainable, and customer-centric mobility.

To ensure seamless service, logistics, and after-sales support, OMODA & JAECOO has invested in a 12,000 sqm spare parts distribution center in JAFZA, the largest Chinese automotive parts hub in the Middle East. Additionally, a strategic partnership with Maersk ensures 100% spare parts availability and fast delivery within 24 to 48 hours, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to an unparalleled ownership experience.