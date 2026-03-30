Fully funded USD 11.7bn portfolio progressing on schedule

12 million sq. ft. GFA land bank across the UAE reinforces OMNIYAT’s future development pipeline

UAE’s resilient leadership and enduring fundamentals support continued confidence and long-term growth

Dubai, UAE: OMNIYAT continues to advance project delivery across its portfolio, supported by a fully funded USD 11.7 billion development pipeline currently under construction and progressing in line with schedule.

This disciplined execution is underpinned by a strong financial position, a strategically positioned land bank, and sustained confidence in the UAE’s economic fundamentals. Across the UAE’s prime and waterfront locations, OMNIYAT holds a substantial 12 million sq. ft. GFA land bank, reinforcing its pipeline of future developments.

Building on this foundation, OMNIYAT continues to expand its presence through strategic development, strengthening its position across UAE’s most sought-after districts. The company remains focused on delivering exceptional locations, accelerating construction progress, and curating both assets and destinations that respond to evolving consumer expectations across segments. All construction activities across its sites remain fully operational and on track with planned timelines.

OMNIYAT’s revenue backlog has reached USD 6.1 billion, representing over five times its revenue for FY2025 and providing long-term revenue visibility across its portfolio for the next five years. Separately, OMNIYAT confirmed USD 729 million in sales year-to-date in 2026.

All launched projects remain fully funded to completion, with existing sales covering development costs, reflecting disciplined financial management and strong underlying demand.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said:

“We have navigated multiple economic cycles across more than two decades of building in the UAE, and our conviction in this market has never wavered. The UAE’s fundamentals remain exceptionally strong, and its leadership has a long and consistent track record of overcoming key moments with vision, resilience and resolve.

For developers with strength, credibility and capability, moments like this are not obstacles. They are opportunities to consolidate, to elevate, and to grow at the right time. That is what we have always done, and it is precisely what we intend to do now.

We have built OMNIYAT on enduring pillars that we believe matter most especially in an environment like this. Strong financial discipline that allows us to stay the course without compromise; a strategic waterfront and beachfront land bank that positions us to move with confidence when the time is right; and a multi-brand platform that tailors to market demand across different segments and investor profiles. These are not responses to a moment in time but rather the foundations we have been building on for years.

Our portfolio continues to move forward. Our commitment to continuing to build and deliver our projects remains our key priority. And our belief in the UAE is grounded in more than two decades of watching this country earn its global reputation and emerging from each transition stronger and more focused on a future growth.”

OMNIYAT has always stood as a benchmark for elevation and excellence and will continue to shape what defines the next chapter.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA and The Lana.

www.omniyat.com

For further information, please contact:

Tony Sidgwick

Account Director

Tel. + 971 50 4653458

Tony@gambit.ae



Lina Saeed

Junior Account Manager

Tel. + 971 58 5751699

Lina@gambit.ae