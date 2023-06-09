Reimagined approach to luxury explores the duality of sky and sea in the heart of Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OMNIYAT, the visionary developer, has unveiled VELA, Dorchester Collection, its latest luxury masterpiece in Marasi Marina. The launch builds on the success of The Lana, a neighboring distinctive hotel and residential offering from OMNIYAT operated by the Dorchester Collection.

VELA – Latin for sail – has been masterfully crafted to combine the dynamism of the city with the calm of the waterfront. Located in Burj Khalifa district, VELA will comprise 38 residences that reflect OMNIYAT’s unique philosophy of exclusivity as if it were a rare work of art.

These stunning renders will translate into an architectural masterpiece through the artistic designs of Foster + Partners and curated interiors of Gilles & Boissier – elevated by unmatched, exclusive services from the iconic Dorchester Collection.

Outdoor

The serene structure will rise over 150-metres tall, with over 270,000 sq. feet spread across 30 floors of exquisitely curated, immersive living space.

Once brought to life, VELA will embody the fluidity and beauty of the bay. OMNIYAT’s signature curves, wraparound pools, and glass façades perfectly mirror the natural, rippling motion of the waves to inspire seamless indoor-outdoor living. Layers of water features draw the marina up to the majestic heights of VELA, allowing the property to harmoniously respond to its environment.

Indoor

Unparalleled artisanship, exquisite finishes, and in-built technology will be at the heart of VELA. Whether indoors or outdoors, every element delivers a singular experience of premium living.

Floor to ceiling windows flood the interiors with light by day, whilst capturing the glittering cityscape of Downtown Dubai by night. Double height spaces ensure panoramic vistas of sky and water in every direction.

This resounding sense of openness is brought home by Gilles & Boissier’s intuitive elegance, hand-selected furnishings, and bespoke materials and sculptures. Distinctive L-shaped corner pools, unseen elsewhere in Dubai, frame each residence with a ribbon of serenity.

Lifestyle

VELA will be underpinned by leisure and refinement throughout, offering an infinity-edge lap pool, triple-height gym, spa suite and salon, cinema room, valet, and more tailored services dedicated to residents.

VELA residents will gain exclusive access to the Dorchester Collection's world-class amenities at The Lana Hotel, with a golf-buggy service to transport guests along the promenade, as well as the luxurious beach club, One at Palm Jumeirah.

With construction set to begin in summer 2023, VELA exists in the imagination of Dubai, an ode to the creative possibilities of the world’s most dynamic city.

About OMNIYAT

OMNIYAT is a leading, homegrown visionary developer influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai. By mastering “The Art of Elevation” and merging ultra-luxury with curated living, it delivers bespoke designs and experiences encasing residential, hospitality, and retail spaces.

OMNIYAT's philosophy lies in pushing the artistic boundaries of design, craft, and excellence to elevate the human experience. It has delivered iconic masterpieces such as The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, and ORLA.

https://www.omniyat.com/