Dubai, UAE:, Omnix International, a premier end-to-end digital solutions and services, announced that it has won two prestigious industry awards as the "Best Digital Transformation Solutions Provider of the Year 2023" at the Future Enterprise Awards 2023 and the "Best Transformational Solutions Provider of the Year 2023" at the ICT Leadership Awards, both held in Dubai recently. These awards highlight Omnix International's unwavering commitment to pioneering transformative solutions within the digital landscape.

In expressing the significance of these achievements, Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, remarked, "This award symbolizes our dedication to innovation, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of cutting-edge digital transformation solutions. It is a testament to our exceptional team's hard work, setting high standards in the digital transformation realm. This recognition reinforces that our vision is gradually materializing, driven by our team's dedication to innovation and excellence. We envision a future where digital innovation propels regional growth, and this award affirms our path towards that goal."

Simran Bagga, Vice President of Omnix Engineering & Foundation Technologies at Omnix International, added, "This recognition reaffirms our steadfast dedication to delivering transformative solutions that make a tangible impact. It attests to the collective passion and expertise of our team. Our mission at Omnix is not just to embrace digital transformation but to empower organizations across various sectors to thrive in the digital age."

Omnix International has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation across diverse industries. Its comprehensive portfolio includes innovative solutions such as industry support, engineering solutions, digital innovation, cybersecurity, and smart infrastructure solutions, coupled with a commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological advancement. By prioritizing artificial intelligence and staying abreast of trends like observability and hyperautomation, Omnix not only focuses on the present but also anticipates and addresses future challenges. The company's proactive approach solidifies its reputation as a forward-thinking leader in digital transformation.

These two prestigious awards further elevate Omnix International's standing in the industry, reflecting its ongoing commitment to establishing new benchmarks in digital transformation solutions. They serve as a testament to Omnix's dedication to elevating industry standards and continue to showcase its leadership in the dynamic field of digital transformation.

-Ends-

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/