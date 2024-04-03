Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Omnix International, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer, presents its in-house developed HOT Systems hi-performance custom-built laptops designed to push the boundaries with its most recent memory upgrade to 192 GB RAM. With 24 cores, 192 GB of RAM, and 8 TB of SSD storage, it now rivals even the most powerful desktop workstations. This substantial memory capacity ensures seamless multitasking and smooth operation of resource-intensive applications, empowering professionals to tackle demanding tasks with ease.

"At Omnix International, our mission is to empower professionals with innovative solutions that drive success in today's dynamic environment. With the most recent upgrade in our HOT Systems’ laptops, we are excited to provide our customers advanced performance and seamless operations. By offering extensive customization options, we aim to enable our clients to tailor their mobile workstations to their unique needs, ultimately enhancing their productivity and satisfaction." said Walid Gomaa, CEO, Omnix International.

Customization is a cornerstone of the HOT Systems’ laptop experience. With several dozen configurations available, users can personalize their mobile workstation to suit their unique workflow requirements. From the ability to physically disable the webcam to conventional features like RAID-1 functionality, HOT Systems offers innovative and advanced options that sets it apart in the industry.

The base model of the laptops is built with Intel's Core i9-13980HX, which is the most powerful mobile processor from Intel, a 17-inch 4K display, Windows 11 Pro, and NVIDIA’s premier professional mobile GPU, the RTX 5000 Ada generation, equipped with 16GB GDDR6 memory. The variants of the HOT Systems’ laptop can be built on the latest NVIDIA Ada graphics card, with memory options ranging from 96 GB to 128GB and 192GB to accommodate diverse workflow needs. These laptops are professionally built for the performance of various demanding workflows including CAD, BIM, Graphics, AR/ VR, Analysis, simulation, AI and ML applications.

In a commitment to global accessibility, HOT Systems has expanded its supply chain to include operations in India this year. This demonstrates the company’s dedication to serving customers worldwide.

For professionals who demand the best in performance, efficiency, and customization, the new upgrade in memory sets a new standard for mobile workstations.

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Shari’ah compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/