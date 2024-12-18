Saudi Arabia — OmniOps, the first Saudi Arabia-based AI Infrastructure Technology provider, announced today the successful closure of a SAR 30 million (approximately $8 million) funding round from GMS Capital Ventures. This strategic anchor investment provides the company with the resources to scale its operations, enhance R&D, and advance AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2024, and led by Saudi entrepreneur Mohammed Altassan, along with a strategic board of directors including Zaid Farekh serving as a tech advisor and board member, OmniOps is uniquely positioned to address the increasing demand for AI technologies across the Kingdom.

The company specializes in building and scaling sustainable, energy-efficient, cloud-native high-performance computing (HPC) clusters tailored to clients’ unique requirements. Additionally, OmniOps is developing its own sovereign and compliant AI Inference cluster integrated with advanced Machine Learning Operations (ML Ops) features to streamline AI deployment and enhance operational efficiency. These innovations provide scalable infrastructure, empowering enterprises and government entities to accelerate their AI journey.

“At OmniOps, our mission is to empower organizations with advanced solutions that are both efficient and scalable,” said Mohammed Altassan, founding CEO of OmniOps. “Optimizing AI infrastructure and workloads through OmniOps helps our clients achieve a potential 50% reduction in GPU power consumption and double their workload speed, resulting in up to 14x improvement in GPU inference efficiency. This allows them to confidently embrace Artificial Intelligence with enhanced power consumption and significantly improved Total Cost of Ownership.”

This investment highlights the growing importance of the AI sector in Saudi Arabia, a key pillar of Vision 2030. The Saudi National Strategy for Data and AI emphasizes data sovereignty, privacy, and local content across vital sectors like government, energy, aviation, and healthcare. This makes OmniOps’ homegrown AI infrastructure services particularly relevant in this rapidly developing ecosystem.

On the investment, GMS Ventures stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Mohammed Altassan and the world-class team of professionals that OmniOps has assembled. OmniOps is poised to become a leading Saudi Arabian AI infrastructure service provider. In addition to significant financial support, GMS Ventures will leverage its extensive experience and global network to help OmniOps solidify its leadership position within the Saudi AI ecosystem.”

OmniOps is already trusted by top enterprises and government organizations, including Saudi Airlines and CNTXT. It has forged strong alliances with global technology leaders such as NVIDIA, Google Cloud, AMD, Pure Storage, IBM, HPE, Supermicro, and Lenovo. These partnerships ensure OmniOps’ clients have access to best-in-class technologies required to drive digital transformation and achieve strategic goals.

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven future. The company provides cutting-edge cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions designed to support businesses and industries of all sizes with efficient, scalable infrastructure.

With capabilities ranging from generative AI applications and deep learning model deployment to supporting the next major AI breakthroughs, OmniOps empowers organizations to achieve remarkable outcomes and drive forward advancements in AI.

Contact: media@omniops.sa

About GMS Ventures

GMS ventures is a subsidiary of GMS Holdings, a private investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets across a range of industries globally. GMS Ventures prides itself on the breadth of its experience in building and growing successful ventures, with a focus in the technology and life sciences spaces.