Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — OmniOps, Saudi Arabia’s leading AI infrastructure technology provider, has signed a strategic MOU with Groq, a global innovator in AI semiconductor and inference acceleration, to collaborate on advancing AI deployment and adoption across the Kingdom.

This marks a significant step forward in empowering public and private sector organizations with access to high-performance, low-latency AI infrastructure that is locally hosted and compliant with Saudi regulations. The collaboration will bring together OmniOps’ sovereign AI infrastructure and deployment expertise with GroqCloud’s advanced capabilities to deliver seamless, scalable, and secure AI solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s digital transformation priorities.

“Groq is one of the world’s most exciting players in AI accelerator application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), and we’re thrilled to partner with them to expand world-class inference capabilities to enterprises across Saudi Arabia,” said Mohammed Altassan, Founding CEO of OmniOps. “Together, we’re building a future where AI is not only powerful, but sovereign, secure, and accessible to all.”

Fahad Alturief, VP & MD MENA at Groq, commented: "Saudi Arabia is taking bold steps to build a world-class AI ecosystem, and we are proud to partner with OmniOps to support this vision. By combining Groq’s industry-leading AI inference capabilities with OmniOps’ sovereign AI infrastructure expertise, we can enable faster AI adoption and deliver measurable value for organizations across the Kingdom.

Under the terms of the MoU, OmniOps and Groq will explore joint opportunities to advance AI infrastructure deployment in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will focus on accelerating enterprise-grade inference across key sectors such as government, energy, and aviation; enabling locally hosted, high-performance inference-as-a-service powered by Groq’s hardware and OmniOps’ software; ensuring full compliance with national data protection and cybersecurity regulations; and supporting AI and data sovereignty through both on-premise and sovereign cloud deployments.

This agreement reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Data and AI, by advancing the capabilities of national AI infrastructure while fostering innovation, security, and sustainability.

About OmniOps

OmniOps is a Saudi AI Infrastructure Technology company founded in 2024, dedicated to accelerating Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven future. The company provides cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments, enabling businesses and industries of all sizes to scale AI workloads efficiently with flexible, high-performance computing capabilities. www.omniops.sa

