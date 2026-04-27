Omniconn’s AI-powered IoT solutions focuses on safe, sustainable, and ethical AI deployment that supports advancement of the UAE’s national sustainability initiatives.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Omniconn, a UAE-based pioneer of AI-powered IoT solutions, has become the first company in the GCC to achieve UL 3115 certification, a new international standard introduced by UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science. The certification recognizes the safe, secure, and ethical deployment of artificial intelligence in safety-critical environments.

The certification was awarded following an evaluation of Omniconn’s Platform 4.0, a centralized solution that integrates IoT devices, building management systems, and operational technologies into a single dashboard. Designed to work seamlessly with existing infrastructure, the platform unifies sensors, fire panels, HVAC systems, and other critical building technologies, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent automation.

By consolidating complex building operations into a single point of control, Omniconn’s technology helps organizations enhance safety, improve energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and make faster, data-driven decisions across facilities.

Commenting on the achievement, Ibrahim Lari, Chairman of Omniconn said: “Being the first company in the region to achieve UL3115 certification marks a major milestone for Omniconn and for AI innovation developed in the UAE. This certification validates the trustworthiness of our platform and its AI in supporting mission-critical systems that protect buildings, assets, and people. Through centralized monitoring, real-time control, and intelligent automation across fire, energy, and building systems, Omniconn helps strengthen the resilience, safety, and reliability of the UAE’s infrastructure, supporting its vision for smart, secure, and connected environments.”

UL 3115 focuses on evaluating artificial intelligence and machine learning systems used in safety-critical applications, ensuring they operate reliably, predictably, and in accordance with rigorous international standards. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the standard addresses growing concerns around AI governance, risk, and regulation through an auditable framework that assesses ethical performance and appropriate human oversight throughout the technology lifecycle.

Beyond certification, Omniconn plays a strategic role in enhancing the long-term resilience, security, and operational reliability of the UAE’s infrastructure. As the country advances its smart city and digital transformation ambitions, the platform enables effective integration of advanced technologies with complex building systems, transforming raw data into actionable intelligence.

The solution also strengthens cybersecurity, safeguards building operations, reduces downtime, and supports the optimization of energy consumption and resources while contributing directly to the UAE’s sustainability goals, including reduced carbon emissions and net-zero targets.

Through this achievement, Omniconn reinforces its commitment to responsible AI adoption while contributing to the development of a smart, secure, and sustainable digital ecosystem that supports the UAE’s economic future.

About Omniconn

Omniconn is an infrastructure intelligence platform featuring a Building Operating System that centralizes control, intelligence, and compliance across fire, energy, and critical infrastructure. Designed in the UAE for the world, it seamlessly integrates with existing systems to provide a secure, scalable command layer across portfolios and cities. Our platform offers real-time control, AI-driven insights, and automated optimization at enterprise scale. Omniconn is also the first company globally to achieve UL3115 and SSRP certification for AI-driven smart system architecture.

Learn more about Omniconn.