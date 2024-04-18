Dubai, UAE – According to COMvergence’s recently released New Business Barometer FY 2023 report, OMG MENA had a clean sweep at the top of the group and agency rankings for both the GCC and Egypt last year. Its network OMD achieved a similar feat, winning more new budgets (with or without account retentions) than any of its competitors in both geographies.

In FY23, OMG’s agencies won 22 new clients and retained six in the GCC, giving the holding a clear lead on the first runner-up. The impressive new business performance saw OMG place all three of its agencies in the top 5, with OMD as #1 agency, Hearts & Science #2 and PHD #5. Among the account gains that contributed the most to this achievement are DET, RAK Authority, JLR, Diriyah Gate Company, Mobily and HSBC.

An equally strong result in Egypt placed both OMG and OMD on top of their respective ranking, with the group winning eight new clients and retaining three. In fact, OMD won twice as much new business as the first runner-up. This is the first time Egypt is split out and reported separately. Among OMG’s 11 wins and retentions, Madinet Masr and Beko feature prominently.

To establish its ranking, the Paris-based consultancy reviewed and assessed 99 pitches and account movements in the GCC and 28 in Egypt.

“The new business performance metric is crucial as it is about clients choosing their future agency among a competitive set using technical and commercial criteria. Topping this ranking means we are consistently providing the best product, strategy and value with the industry’s top talent. Our retention rate of 81%, the highest among the Big 6 groups, is also a powerful endorsement from our existing clients and a strong reference for future ones,” commented Elda Choucair, CEO of Omnicom Media Group MENA. “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone connected to these gains and retentions, near or far. Everyone matters because pitches are increasingly driven by the integration of all disciplines to address clients’ most complex issues.”

About Omnicom Media Group MENA

Omnicom Media Group MENA is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Through its global networks, OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science, backed by several units and consultancies, the holding group delivers transformational experiences for consumers, clients and talent. Powered by the Omni marketing orchestration system, OMG connects best -in-class capabilities that enable our full-service media agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science to deliver more relevant and actionable consumer experiences; more productive and proactive client experiences; and more collaborative and rewarding talent experiences for the more than 24,000 people serving the world’s leading brands in OMG agencies around the globe. It was named the Most Creative Company of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, Omnicom is a leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company.

Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning/buying, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. As well as its full-service media networks, Omnicom Media Group includes data and analytics platform Annalect Group and a number of specialty media communications companies. The holding group has consistently been named one of the UAE’s best employers since 2012 by the Great Place To Work Institute, and reports its sustainability activities in accordance with the GRI G4 Guidelines.

https://omnicommediagroup.com/markets/mena/

About COMvergence

COMvergence is one of the most trusted and independent research and data consultancies, producing objective benchmark studies on new business performances and strategic developments of creative, media and digital agencies and their respective holding companies. COMvergence is uniquely positioned to deliver a deep understanding of the advertising industry overall, including estimates and analysis on media spend data.

https://app.comvergence.net/

For more details:

Eric Mirabel

Eric.Mirabel@OmnicomMediaGroup.com