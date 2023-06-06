Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hytera to launch Mission-Critical Push To Talk (MCPTT) at COMEX-- a communications solution where enterprise customers can send instant voice, video, and multimedia messages and many more additional supporting services.

The MoU has been signed during the COMEX event by Eng. Baha Al Lawati, Vice President Enterprise Unit at Omantel, and Cook Wang, Vice President of Hytera Communications, Middle East and Africa.

Traditionally, MCPTT has been in use in mission-critical settings where operations cannot be interrupted under any circumstances, such as public safety, transportation, government, and 24/7 operations such as oil and gas, mining, and utilities. The same technology can be used for generic non-mission-critical group communications by shopping centers, stadiums, hospitality, event management agencies, and security staff.

Eng. Baha Al Lawati – VP Enterprise Business Unit at Omantel said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Hytera to introduce this pioneering service at COMEX. It is a continuation of our commitment to our enterprise customers to provide them with innovative and dedicated solutions to cater and address their evolving needs in mission critical operations. Our cutting edge MCPTT service empowers enterprises and set new industry alternative solutions combining reliability, security, and advanced functionality enabling organizations to focus and achieve their business objectives more efficiently. This service will help nearly all industries such as Oil & Gas, Ports, Airports, municipalities, Hospitality, retailers, Construction, and many more.”

MCPTT is used for instant communication between individuals and among groups, with the ability to have a command and control center to manage the whole operation from a single panel.

The big edge is that solution has now gone beyond voice-only communication. Modern PTT has advanced features for increased productivity and safety, such as location features, emergency and priority communication, private calls, ambient calls, media sharing, SDS (Short Data Service), status messages, multimedia messaging, video communication, recording and man down detection feature.

The PTT solution is one of many innovative solutions that Omantel hosted at COMEX, including signing major agreements with private and government agencies to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business, and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Naji Al Saidi

Acting Manager – Press & Media

Omantel

Email: naji.saidi@omantel.om