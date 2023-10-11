Muscat: Omantel Innovation Labs welcomed a distinguished gathering of investors and entities from Sultanate of Oman and the region to its headquarters, for an inspiring showcase of entrepreneurial talent at the Cohort 2 Demo Day. This event featured nine dynamic startups hailing from various programs, including the Omantel Accelerator, CBO Fintech Accelerator powered by Omantel, and the in-house program "Fikra" designed exclusively for Omantel employees.

The Demo Day was a testament to Omantel Innovation Labs' commitment to nurturing innovation, fostering connections, and accelerating the growth of promising startups. It provided a unique platform for these emerging companies to present their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to an audience eager to embrace innovation and explore collaboration opportunities.

The nine startups participating in the Demo Day represented a diverse range of industries and solutions, reflecting the vibrant landscape of innovation in Oman. Attendees had the privilege of witnessing the following startups in action:

1. "iON" - A social commerce platform empowering sellers to post products and services on social media, leading to higher conversion rates.

2. "Serb" - A global leader in drone management solutions, offering a cutting-edge UTM platform that enhances the safety and efficiency of drone operations.

3. "Touchpoynts" - A provider of smart retail technology solutions that elevate customer experience and foster customer loyalty.

4. "Sayyad" - A comprehensive online marketplace dedicated to the fishing industry, connecting sellers and buyers across Oman.

5. "ZabonEx" - An ML-powered dynamic distribution and sales prediction platform assisting FMCG manufacturers and retailers in reducing food waste and optimizing stock management.

Moreover, startups from the CBO Fintech Accelerator powered by Omantel also took the stage, presenting their innovative solutions:

6. "Hal Capital" - A Sharia-compliant embedded fintech platform offering alternative financing solutions to MSMEs and individuals.

7. "TasHeel" - Introducing "Travel Now, Pay Later" services in Oman, making travel more affordable for individuals and businesses alike.

8. "Wadiaa" - An Omani fintech company engaged in crowd-investing activities, focusing on equity crowdfunding for startups and loan-based financing for SMEs.

9. "Zumr" - Simplifying traditional saving circles (Jameeayt) through a convenient and accessible online platform.

These startups presented innovative solutions poised to make a significant impact in their respective fields, showcasing the immense talent and potential within Oman's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event featured engaging presentations, lively discussions, and networking opportunities, allowing startups to connect with investors, partners, and mentors who can play a pivotal role in their growth journey. The Cohort 2 Demo Day marks a significant milestone in Omantel Innovation Labs' mission to support and elevate startups, providing them with the resources and exposure needed to thrive in today's competitive business landscape.

Speaking about the event, HH Ghada Al Said, Senior Manager at Omantel Innovation Labs, said, "We are thrilled with the success of the Cohort 2 Demo Day and the tremendous progress we’ve seen in our startups. Omantel Innovation Labs remains committed to nurturing innovation and fostering collaboration between startups, investors, and partners to drive the growth of Oman's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our experiences, we are continually enhancing how Omantel works with startups, and we are discovering, more and more, how we can truly take on the role of a catalyst for incredible founders, with amazing solutions, to help them realize their potential faster.”

About Omantel Innovation Labs:

The Omantel Innovation Labs was created to leverage Omantel’s expertise, partnerships, reach, and access to technology to contribute to Oman’s Vision 2040, and promote innovation and entrepreneurship in new and emerging technology. Located in a 1,100 sqm facility in the heart of the Omantel Headquarters in Madinat Al Irfan, the Omantel Innovation Labs actively engages with the local startup ecosystem through various programs and activities including the Omantel Accelerator, hackathons and bootcamps.