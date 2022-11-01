Muscat: Omantel and Huawei have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on cloud business. The MoU was signed at GITEX GLOBAL 2022 by Talal Said Al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, and Frank Dai, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Middle East.

As part of their strategic cooperation, Omantel and Huawei will come together to conduct market insight analysis of Cloud Business in Oman. The two companies will also join hands to identify cutting-edge services that can boost cloud technology adoption of organizations and develop the Cloud Business Market in the country.

Talal Said Al Mamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, said, "The adoption of cloud services is gaining momentum in Oman, and its role in bolstering digital transformation has become clear to the government and enterprises alike. As a leading digitization enabler in Oman, this collaboration with Huawei will help expanding Omantel’s cloud services offerings to its esteemed customers while leveraging the cloud expertise and innovation that our long-term partner brings."

Frank Dai, President of HUAWEI CLOUD Middle East, said, "Huawei and Omantel have an enduring and long-lasting partnership that has delivered immense opportunities for Oman's organizations. Now we are expanding this collaboration to the cloud with Omantel to enable local organizations to benefit from Huawei's industry-leading cloud expertise, delivered through Omantel's modern ecosystem and extensive local network."

Last year, the two entities agreed to establish a regional ICT training center to support talent development in the country. The training center aims to advance new technologies and support achieving Oman Vision 2040, which has digital technology as a key pillar.

