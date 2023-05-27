Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed memoranda of understanding and contracts with several government and private institutions as part of its participation in COMEX 2023 in its 32nd edition. This is aimed at offering a range of various digital solutions and technological advancements to these establishments, enhancing their digital transformation efforts, and leveraging from the services and solutions offered by Omantel in digitization and information technology.

Omantel has signed MoU’s with, H.E Sheikh Hilal bin Said Al Hajri, Governor Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Mohammed Al Naseeb, Chief Operating Officer at Oman LNG, Abdul Aziz Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer at ETCO, Anson Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Hutchison Sohar ports, Abdullah Al Badi, Chief Executive Officer at Tadoom, in addition to Cook Wang, Senior Vice President at Hytera on the side-lines of the 32nd edition of COMEX Oman.

The signings come as part of the company's strategy to support institutions in both the public and private sectors in their aspirations and directions towards digital transformation. The main aim is to utilize the available modern technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, smart cities, and other innovative technologies and solutions provided by Omantel.

In pursuit of achieving this direction and the goals of the digital transformation journey, Omantel has signed an MoU with Ad Dakhiliyah ‍Governorate, which includes cooperation in the field of telecommunications and exchange of expertise in various sectors. This includes supporting and implementing the digital transformation program in the governorate, in addition to a recently assigned contract for upgrading the infrastructure, which was awarded to Omantel. Furthermore, Omantel has signed an agreement with Oman International Container Terminal for the 1st of its kind, real time solution by implementing 5G enabled Smart Surveillance system in Port of Khasab.

Moreover, Omantel has signed an MoU with Oman LNG Company, aiming to accelerate the digital transformation process dedicated to the oil and gas sector. These solutions are unique and of great importance. Furthermore, Omantel has also signed an MoU with the emerging global technology company ETCO, enabling Omantel to keep pace with the new global trend in using satellite imagery and analytics. This positions Omantel among the pioneering companies and first movers in the GCC region that implement this technology.

The fifth signed agreement was with Tadoom, to expand the state-of-the-art IoT (Internet of things) network system through LoRaWAN, that enables large scale IoT rollouts and serves as a robust communication infrastructure. This is to support smart city projects in the different areas across Sultanate of Oman. Concluding the signings ceremonies in COMEX, Omantel has signed an MoU to sign with Hytera communications, to provide the push-to-talk service. The service includes facilitating immediate communication between employees, by sending audio, video, or multi-media messages.

Speaking of the agreements, Omantel CEO Talal Al Mamari said: “Omantel has been a major driving force behind the digital transformation of some of the biggest institutions in the Sultanate of Oman. It is only fitting that more of the government key agencies and private sector companies engaged in the sustainable development of Oman turn to us to achieve rapid digital transformation. These agreements reflect the growing confidence of the institutions in relying on Omantel for their digital transformation and connectivity needs.”

“Signing these key contracts at COMEX is significant as this event supports Oman's Vision 2040 that encourages a transition to a knowledge-rich, ICT-friendly economy and society. It also drives home the point that Omantel leaves no stone unturned to offer government agencies and private sector companies best-of-breed technologies to achieve full digital transformation.” Al Mamari added.

H.E Sheikh Hilal bin Said Al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliya Governorate said: “As a Governorate that is working hard to preserve its rich historical, archaeological, and trading importance, Al Dakhiliya is delighted to engage Omantel as our partner in our digital transformation, which covers many aspects including the full revamp of IP telephony. Omantel has proved to be a master in enabling organisations to achieve digital transformation goals in record time, by harnessing best-of-breed technologies.”

Oman LNG COO Mohammad Al Naseeb said: “We have strong confidence in Omantel’s competence in enabling digital transformation. This five-year contract comes on the heels of our existing contracts with Omantel that embrace Anti-flare CCTV’s, drones, and 5G based ICT solutions. As a company producing and selling Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and its by-product, Natural Gas Liquids, Oman LNG looks forward to leveraging Omantel’s cutting-edge solutions to help us transform our processes through digitalisation.”

In his turn, Mr. Anacin Kum, CEO of Oman International Container Terminal :” to ensure the safety and security of cargo, tourists, and port users at Port of Khasab, the installation of security surveillance system became a top priority. In collaboration with Omantel and Huawei, we are now set to deploy the system with 5G connectivity in the Port of Khasab which formed key part of the ISPS compliance. This pioneering endeavor marks the first commercial deployment of 5G surveillance in the Port Management in the Sultanate of Oman. We are confident that we can proactively address security concerns and improve efficiency for all stakeholders”

CEO of ETCO Abdul Aziz Jaafar said: “ETCO has been blazing a new trail in the field of space science and technology. We are very excited to sign this contract with Omantel to boost our space imagery analysis program. We are confident that Omantel’s proven expertise will help us move to the next level as we pursue our mission of developing and operating world-class space-related technologies to make a positive impact in Omani and international science communities.”

Abdullah Al-Badi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadoom said:” We are proud to carrying on the achievement of bringing the paradigm shift in transforming the IoT industry in the Sultanate of Oman and expand the network to cater to 1 million plus end notes. Our focus on best service delivery and customer centric solutions will make all the IoT users reap the benefits of the technology”.

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news, and entertainment. While striving to ensure an optimum customer satisfaction, Omantel plays a key social role to provide the required support and assistant to all sectors amongst the Omani society.