Muscat: As a testament to its commitment to fostering and promoting tourism in Oman, Omantel is proud to be the technology partner of the Sultanate's eminent "Khareef Dhofar" tourism festival. Omantel’s kickoff event was a delightful evening tailored for children and their families, featuring engaging activities and enjoyable events.

As part of its participation in Khareef Dhofar, Omantel's "Bisat Al Reeh" campaign aims to delight festival visitors with engaging activities and events, ensuring a memorable and fun-filled experience across various locations in the governorate such as Uptown Atin, Al Haffa Beach Walk, and Salalah Garden Mall. Event schedules are will be shared on Omantel's digital channels.

A key component of the "Bisat Al Reeh" campaign is the Omantel 5G Bus, which offers guests a distinctive digital experience showcasing 5G capabilities, including e-gaming experiences.

Through the "Towards Dhofar" campaign, Omantel aims to boost the local economy and enhance tourists' experiences through live and interactive activities, enabling them to explore, deploy, and expand the possibilities of 5G for achieving high speeds at home and wireless internet services.

Commenting on Omantel's participation, Saba Saeed Al Busaidi, Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs at Omantel, said, "Khareef Dhofar presents a momentous opportunity for Omantel to engage with the community. This year, our participation includes a variety of activities ranging from digital technology-focused events to social programs and interactive entertainment that families can enjoy together.”

“Additionally, we have collaborated with the Environment Agency on our 'Afforestation Campaign' to plant more than 1,000 seedlings in Rakhyut to expand green areas. We also have a lineup of CSR initiatives that will be announced shortly, alongside a variety of recreational events already taking place throughout the governorate and continuing until the end of August,” she concluded.

Omantel's integration of business and operations, coupled with its extensive experience in telecommunications and digital technology, has made it the leading telecommunications company in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to various customer segments and business sectors. Omantel strives to provide an unparalleled experience to its subscribers and works to exceed their expectations. The company is committed to contributing to the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by investing in emerging technologies and providing the latest modern technology and ICT solutions, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and other advanced technologies. Additionally, Omantel leverages its technical capabilities to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in new and advanced technologies.