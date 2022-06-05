Muscat: Omantel introduced its Smart Office solutions during COMEX with cooperation of Huawei for the first time in Oman at their booth in the Sultanate’s leading ICT Show. The showcase of the Smart Office solution highlights the strong demand for advanced digital solutions in the Sultanate and aims to facilitate smarter and more efficient collaboration.

COMEX, Oman's leading technology, communications, innovation, and digital transformation hybrid show, was held between May 23 and 25 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and on virtual platforms.

Baha Mohamed Ridha Al Lawati, VP Enterprise Unit at Omantel said: "As Oman's leading ICT solutions provider, we understand the need of our customers to focus on their business and productivity while allowing us to digitally evolve their business with the value added ICT solutions we offer. With our partner Huawei, we bring some of the most advanced ICT tools and solutions to Oman that will transform how individuals, SME, and enterprises collaborate. During COMEX, our customers, partners and visitors experienced our smart offices solutions coupled with 5G & the seamless integration it offers among all their collaboration touch points, and the simplicity in deploying it in their office with a feasible payment structure.”

Chen Jianhan, Huawei Oman CEO, said: "The integrated Huawei Smart Office solution is at the forefront of ecosystem services as it creates a seamless digital experience that enables new productivity levels for our enterprise customers and enhances efficient collaboration. This partnership with Omantel extends our longstanding relationship to explore how digital transformation can enable customers to meet new demands."

The Smart Office brings together the computing and mobile ecosystem to connect and share capabilities and resources. Omantel showcased various Smart Office scenarios that improve the user experience, productivity and optimize meetings at its COMEX stand. These include multi-screen collaboration with seamless interaction between the intelligent whiteboard, laptop & tablets.

Our smart interactive whiteboard “IdeaHub” is a multi-platform that allows video conferencing solutions across multiple platforms and sits the heart of the Smart Office. Visitors experienced its advanced capabilities at the stand, including voice tracking and an intelligent camera that identifies and focuses on the speaker. The IdeaHub also features low latency writing, auto-correction, and multiuser writing support, while users can send whiteboard content directly to their email. The key highlight of this solution is customer can pay overtime over multiple packages to suit the various demands as they grow rather than a onetime payment.

-Ends-