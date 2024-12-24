Muscat – The banking sector today faces unprecedented challenges amidst rapid digital transformations and increasing customer demands. From the need to enhance operational efficiency to strengthening cybersecurity, banks must stay at the forefront of technological innovation to meet customer expectations and deliver secure, seamless, and fast banking services.

Moreover, the banking sector requires the ability to scale rapidly in a dynamic environment of ever-growing digital transactions, all while ensuring a reliable and effortless customer experience. These pressures compel banks to strike a delicate balance between optimizing performance, reducing costs, and offering innovative solutions that support sustainable growth and foster customer loyalty.

As banks increasingly rely on technology, they not only prioritize protecting sensitive data and enhancing cybersecurity but also focus on driving operational efficiency, fostering innovation, and improving customer experiences. Embracing cutting-edge technologies is essential to safeguard information, mitigate evolving risks, and enable seamless, future-ready operations."

To address these challenges, Bank Dhofar and Omantel have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating digital transformation and overcoming technical hurdles. Through this collaboration, Bank Dhofar has leveraged Omantel’s advanced cloud solutions to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity, and ensure regulatory compliance through zero trust architectures and encryption. This has enabled the bank to provide secure and innovative services that align with its customers’ aspirations.

This partnership has empowered the bank to adopt scalable and flexible cloud solutions, utilizing technologies such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Omantel’s National Cloud, which have driven performance improvements, reduced operational costs, and ensured robust data security. Additionally, multi-cloud flexibility has allowed the bank to avoid vendor lock-in, enhance system resilience, and enable faster innovation. As a result, Bank Dhofar has been able to expand its operations while delivering an exceptional banking experience to its customers without compromising on security.

Additionally, the partnership incorporates advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and big data analytics, enabling the bank to make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy. These capabilities have not only enhanced operational efficiency but also spurred innovation in delivering next-generation banking services.

Speaking on the partnership, Tariq Taha, Chief Information and Credit Officer at Bank Dhofar, commented:

“Our collaboration with Omantel marks a significant step in adopting innovative cloud technologies that support our digital transformation, enhancing our ability to meet customer needs more efficiently and securely.”

Omantel continues to lead the way in offering comprehensive cloud solutions, supported by strategic partnerships with global tech giants such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Omantel’s National Cloud. These alliances strengthen Omantel’s ability to deliver secure and flexible solutions tailored to the unique demands of the banking sector.

Eng. Aladdin BaitFadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, stated:

"We are proud of our partnership with Bank Dhofar, driving the future of banking through advanced multi-cloud solutions," said Eng. Aladdin BaitFadhil, Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel. "By combining global cloud expertise with locally hosted solutions, we empower organizations to adopt technologies like AI, Generative AI, and Big Data analytics, and other advanced cloud solutions setting new benchmarks for innovation and customer-centric solutions in Oman's financial sector."

Through this strategic partnership, Bank Dhofar and Omantel are paving the way for the future of digital banking. Advanced cloud solutions are playing a pivotal role in enabling seamless digital transformation while overcoming the ever-growing challenges in today’s banking landscape.

About Omantel:

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives always to exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.