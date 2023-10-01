Muscat – Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) Awards 2024, a prestigious event co-organised by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, “be'ah” and CONNECT, is set to recognise and celebrate outstanding sustainability achievements during the highly anticipated Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2024.

The OSW Awards aligns with the Oman Sustainability Index (OSI) that is used to rate performance in environment, society and governance (ESG). The OSI in the context of the OSW Awards will have a dual purpose in evaluating organisations. Firstly, it will aim to provide an assessment platform, allowing companies to gauge their sustainability performance and integrate ethical practices into their corporate strategies. Additionally, it will emphasise the enduring nature of economic, social and environmental responsibility commitments.

Participating organisations at the OSW Awards will leverage the OSI as a tool for conducting a situational analysis, enabling them to assess their current sustainability standing in comparison to industry peers. This process will also assist in identifying both medium and long-term risks and opportunities. Looking ahead, the index is set to serve as a means of recognising organisations for their contributions to sustainability. Simultaneously, it will encourage them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of sustainability objectives, thereby further enhancing transparency and credibility within their respective sectors in a quantifiable fashion.

This third edition of OSW Awards promises to be a remarkable gathering, featuring high-ranking officials, dignitaries and notable figures from various sectors, including His Excellency Salim bin Nasser bin Said Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and His Excellency Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology as well as several Undersecretaries and prominent C-suite industry leaders. Scheduled to be held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on 28th of April 2024, the OSW Awards will honour organisations that have demonstrated exemplary dedication to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“The Oman Sustainability Week Awards is one of the important recognitions in encouraging small and medium-sized companies, universities and large companies to present their best in terms of sustainability in the work environment and its application of the highest international standards. The evaluation is done through a recognised international institution that uses the best global approaches in evaluations,” said His Excellency Salim Al Aufi.

Organiations that have successfully embraced sustainable practices founded on ESG principles will take centre stage at OSW Awards 2024. These accolades highlight the harmonious alignment of these organisations with the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the national Net Zero by 2050 commitment. OSI, the framework guiding these awards, is based on the internationally recognized Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard, and is a product of collaborative efforts with the Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) in Chicago, Illinois.

His Excellency Saeed Al Mawali, commented, "We call upon all governmental and private institutions to embrace initiatives and projects that align with the national commitment to reducing emissions. This alignment is in harmony with Oman's Vision 2040 and its dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, as well as its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050. This call-to-action spans various sectors and domains, including but not limited to electricity, energy, environmental conservation, waste management, and water resources. Equally important are the sectors of transportation, communications, and information technology, where we are actively promoting and supporting a range of digital projects and technologies.”

“One notable initiative we are championing is the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. To facilitate this, we have strategically deployed approximately 100 electric charging stations across numerous provinces in the Sultanate of Oman. We extend an invitation to all those who share our commitment to environmental sustainability to participate in the Eco-Mobility' initiative. This initiative will be a prominent feature of Oman Sustainability Week, designed to bolster eco-friendly transportation objectives within the Sultanate. ‘Eco-Mobility' will serve as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the field of environmentally conscious transportation. This collective effort will further solidify Oman's strides toward establishing a carbon-neutral economy,” he added.

This year, a new category, ‘Eco-Mobility', has been introduced along with ‘Employees’ and ‘Organisations mature in sustainability strategy’, complementing the existing ESG award submission categories, which encompass Government, Academia, Small Businesses and the Medium to Large Businesses. Notably, the Eco-Mobility category will be assessed through a specialised framework established by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. These categories will provide a platform for organisations to showcase their sustainability efforts, achievements and contribution to national objectives.

“The OSW Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognising the significant contributions made by companies in the Sultanate of Oman in the fields of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. These awards hold substantial importance in raising awareness about the crucial significance of embracing sustainability principles and aligning them with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In line with Oman Vision 2040's commitment to achieving sustainable economic development while emphasising environmental, social and governance principles, these awards serve as a significant platform for acknowledging organisations that play a pivotal role in realising these goals through the adoption of sustainable and socially responsible practices,” commented Dr Mohab Ali Al Hinai, Vice President – Sustainability and Circular Economy at be'ah.

The timelines for the OSI begin with the call for ‘expression of interest’, opening on the 1st of October 2023 and closing on the 9th of November 2023. A Submission Training session by CSE is scheduled for 28th November 2023, followed by the submission window for organisations between 29th November 2023 to 8th of February 2024. CSE will assess submissions throughout March 2024 and announce finalists in April 2024. The OSW awards ceremony will take place on 28th April 2024, followed by the issuance of feedback reports to participating organizations in May 2024.

The overarching theme of OSW 2024, ‘Sustainable Living in a Circular Society’, serves as the guiding beacon, setting the stage for a dynamic week filled with insightful discussions and transformative actions. At its heart is the Oman Sustainability Week Awards, acting as the driving force behind a week-long initiative that encompasses a diverse range of activities. These include an expansive exhibition, a thought-provoking conference, a summit that gathers key industry leaders, informative workshops, enlightening site visits, CSR activities and engaging community initiatives. The aim of the OSI and OSW Awards is to cultivate awareness surrounding sustainability issues and ignite a passion for responsible and sustainable practices within the realm of corporate and government strategies. Moreover, these awards underscore the profound significance of dedicated efforts aimed at championing social and environmental causes, recognising them as fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable, long-term economic growth.

For more information, visit www.omansustainabilityweek.com