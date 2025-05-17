Muscat – As Strategic Partner of Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) and the Silver Sponsor for Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES), Oman Shell was proud to be part of the dialogue on the nation’s energy future. From launching cutting-edge infrastructure to empowering Omani youth, Shell’s participation reflected its deep-rooted commitment to innovation, partnership, and sustainable progress.

Throughout the three-day event, Oman Shell was actively involved in the OSW Expo, OPES Panel Discussions, OSW Talks, and the OSW Eco-Mobility Awards, while also hosting major events, including the graduation of the 4th Nawafidh cohort and site visits to the country’s first green hydrogen station. A key highlight was winning two awards at the OSW Eco-Mobility Awards.

For Walid Hadi, Oman Shell’s Senior Vice President and Country Chairman, this edition marked a personal milestone: “Being part of the first OSW and now witnessing my final one in this role, I’ve seen firsthand the momentum Oman is building toward a truly sustainable future. From youth-led innovation to real infrastructure breakthroughs like our hydrogen station, Oman is not only imagining a better future, it’s laying down the foundations for it. I’m deeply proud of how far we’ve come and confident in where we’re headed.”

A Milestone in Mobility: OSW Eco-Mobility Awards

Oman Shell was honored with two prestigious accolades at the OSW Eco-Mobility Awards: Gold Award for EV Mobility and Social Impact, and the Platinum Award for the Green Hydrogen for Mobility Project. The Platinum award recognizes the launch of the nation’s first-ever hydrogen station, a fully integrated, locally operated and renewables-powered leap toward sustainable mobility. These awards underscore Shell’s leadership in enabling a lower-carbon transport future for the Sultanate.

Shaping the Dialogue: OSW Talks and OPES Panels

Oman Shell’s In-Country Value Lead, Najwa Al Kindi, took the stage to highlight how investing in local talent and economic diversification is key to building a resilient, sustainable economy in the panel discussion on Local Leadership and Economic Diversification at OPES Talks.

At OSW Talks, Al Ahnaf Al Zubaidi, Shell’s Social Investment Manager, spoke on youth empowerment and the importance of nurturing innovation through flagship programs such as Shell NXplorers and Shell Nawafidh, spotlighting the next generation of energy leaders.

Driving Innovation: From Gas to Green Hydrogen

At the heart of Shell’s OSW participation was the launch of the green hydrogen mobility station in March this year. Built in partnership with Mwasalat, Nama Power and Water Procurement Company, and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the station produces hydrogen on-site using renewable energy, certified through international renewable energy certificates, making it 100% green.

Oman Shell’s sixth gift to the nation is a bold step toward a net-zero transport ecosystem. In addition, Shell’s stand at OSW highlighted its broader work in natural gas, LNG, and Carbon Capture, & Storage (CCS), offering a system-wide approach to the energy transition.

Sharing the Vision

Oman Shell welcomed students from Middle East College and OSW visitors to its green hydrogen station, bringing sustainability to life through hands-on learning and immersive walkthroughs. These experiences underscored the importance of placing people at the heart of the energy transition.

Celebrating the Next Generation: Nawafidh Graduation Ceremony

A standout moment during OSW was the graduation of the fourth batch of the Shell Nawafidh programme, hosted in partnership with GUtech and the Outward Bound Oman. The initiative aims to empower young Omani professionals with innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship skills to contribute to the energy transition.

“Nawafidh opened my eyes to new ideas and possibilities I hadn’t considered before,” shared a graduate during the ceremony. “It sparked my curiosity about the energy transition and showed me how I can be part of something bigger.”

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Mansour bin Talib bin Ali Al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Utilities Regulation, the ceremony stood as a powerful reminder of Omani potential and purpose and the future it is ready to shape.

About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman’s development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment program that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman’s economic growth.

In January 2023, Oman Shell started producing gas from Mabrouk North East field in Block 10 in Oman. Shell holds a 53.45% working interest in Block 10, with OQ and Marsa Liquefied Natural Gas LLC (a joint venture between TotalEnergies and OQ) holding 13.36% and 33.19% respectively.

